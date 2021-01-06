Georgia Tech-Louisville Men’s Basketball Game Postponed

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball’s game against Louisville, scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, has been postponed due to Covid-19-related protocols within Tech’s program. No makeup date has not been determined.

In addition to the postponement, Georgia Tech men’s basketball has paused all athletic activities in adherence with guidelines from the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Medical Advisory Group. The Yellow Jackets will resume athletic activities when permissible in accordance with the ACC Medical Advisory Group’s guidelines.

The Yellow Jackets currently have a 6-3 overall on the season, including a 2-1 start to ACC play with wins over North Carolina (72-67) last Wednesday and Wake Forest (70-54) Sunday.

