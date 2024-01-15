Georgia Tech Joins 404 Day Service Project

THE FLATS – In celebration of 404 Day, also known as Atlanta Day, Georgia Tech athletics is teaming up with other Atlanta-based universities and the Atlanta BeltLine Partnership for a day of service to highlight the city we all call home. Participants from each school will join together to impact the Atlanta community on Saturday, March 30.

Along different sections of the famous Atlanta BeltLine, participants will have the opportunity to engage in activities including park beautification projects, addressing food security concerns, and fostering youth and community engagement.

The universities set to participate in the endeavor include:

Atlanta Metropolitan State College

Clark Atlanta University

Emory University

Georgia State University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Morris Brown College

Morehouse College

Oglethorpe University

Spelman College

“This day of service is an opportunity for our universities and the Atlanta BeltLine Partnership to come together and give back to the community that has supported us,” said Georgia Tech assistant athletic director for student services, Kevin Cone, a founding member of the organizing committee. “We believe in the power of collective action and the positive impact we can make when working together.”

“We are excited to host this shared initiative. The day of service for 404 Day aligns with our mission of creating a more connected, accessible, and inclusive Atlanta. We appreciate the dedication of our university partners and volunteers who are proud of this city we love,” stated Rob Brawner, executive director of the Atlanta BeltLine Partnership.

The day of service on March 30 will have various projects taking place along four cardinal sections of the Atlanta BeltLine. Members of the media, community leaders, and the public are invited to join this impactful day of service and witness the positive transformations taking place across the Atlanta BeltLine.

About the Atlanta BeltLine Partnership

The Atlanta BeltLine Partnership (ABP) ENABLES the Atlanta BeltLine project by raising funds from the private sector and philanthropic community, ENGAGES the public through programming and outreach, and EMPOWERS the residents of the 45 Atlanta BeltLine neighborhoods through targeted partnerships in the areas of health, housing, and economic opportunity. For more information on the Atlanta BeltLine Partnership, please visit beltline.org.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.