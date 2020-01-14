Georgia Tech Basketball Hosts Notre Dame

Complete game notes | Watch online | Listen | Tickets

THE FLATS – Back at home for the first of two straight games at McCamish Pavilion, Georgia Tech continues Atlantic Coast Conference play Wednesday night against Notre Dame. Tip time is 8:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech update (8-8, 3-3 ACC) – In its fourth season under head coach Josh Pastner, Tech is 4-3 in its last six games, including two wins in three games to capture third place at the Diamond Head Classic. The Yellow Jackets evened their overall record and their ACC record with a 71-52 victory Saturday at Boston College. Tech has won three ACC road games this season, including an 82-81 overtime triumph at NC State and 96-83 at North Carolina, but is 0-2 at home.

Notre Dame update (10-6, 1-4 ACC) – In its 20th season under head coach Mike Brey, the Fignting Irish come to Atlanta on the heels of two straight close losses to NC State (73-68) and Louisville (67-64). After a 75-64 loss at North Carolina, Notre Dame’s last four ACC games have been decided by a combined eight points. Its lone victory was an 88-87 decision at Syracuse on Jan. 4. The Irish are 1-4 away from home this season.

Broadcast information – Live coverage on the ACC Network, online streaming available through the ESPN app. Radio coverage by Learfield IMG College (680 AM and 93.7 FM the Fan in Atlanta, TuneIn app). Tech broadcast available on satellite radio (XM ch. 380, internet ch. 970).