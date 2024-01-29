Georgia Tech Hosts No. 3 North Carolina

THE FLATS – Looking to snap a three-game slide, Georgia Tech host the Atlantic Coast Conference’s first-place team, No. 3 North Carolina, in a 7 p.m. contest Tuesday night at McCamish Pavilion.

The Yellow Jackets (9-11, 2-7 ACC) return home having lost seven of their last eight conference games, five of those by single digits. The Yellow Jackets’ only win in that stretch came at Clemson (93-90 in overtime), and they try to bounce back after a 91-67 loss at Virginia Tech Saturday night.

North Carolina (17-3, 9-0 ACC) is off to its best start in ACC play since the 2000-01 season. Since back-to-back losses to top-5 teams Connecticut and Kentucky in mid-December, the Tar Heels have ripped off 10 straight victories, including a 75-68 decision at Florida State Saturday.

Tuesday’s game will be televised live on ESPN with a live stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on SiriusXM channel 371 and the SiriusXM app.

THE TIP-OFF