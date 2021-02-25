Georgia Tech Hosts Full Weekend Slate

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (5-6) begins its third consecutive weekend of home competition with four total games against Miami (Ohio), Kennesaw State and No. 19 Georgia beginning Friday at Mewborn Field. The Yellow Jackets are set for a doubleheader against the RedHawks on Friday, followed by an afternoon matchup with the Owls on Saturday and another afternoon contest against the Bulldogs on Sunday to wrap up the weekend.

Series Schedule

Friday, Feb. 26 @ 4 p.m. vs. Miami (Ohio)

Watch | Live Stats

Friday, Feb. 26 following game one vs. Miami (Ohio)

Watch | Live Stats

Saturday, Feb. 27 @ 2 p.m. vs. Kennesaw State

Watch | Live Stats

Sunday, Feb. 28 @ 2 p.m. vs. No. 19 Georgia

Watch | Live Stats

TV

All games over the weekend will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

Parking

Parking is available in the McCamish Lot on Friday and Sunday. On Saturday, parking will be available in the Family Housing lot and on Fowler St. anywhere south of 8th St.

Storylines

True freshman Jin Sileo turned the first triple play on record in program history in Sunday’s game against Clemson (L6-6U-63), earning recognition as the top play of the week by the NCAA.

turned the first triple play on record in program history in Sunday’s game against Clemson (L6-6U-63), earning recognition as the top play of the week by the NCAA. Georgia Tech is currently second in the ACC in batting average (.305). slugging percentage (.498) and doubles (17).

From the circle as a team, the Yellow Jackets have pitched three shutouts, a mark that ranks 10 th in the nation and second in the conference.

in the nation and second in the conference. A pair of Jackets have earned ACC Player of the Week recognition this season as sophomore catcher Emma Kauf earned ACC Player of the Week and sophomore pitcher Blake Neleman was named ACC Co-Pitcher of the week for their performances in the season opening Buzz Classic.

earned ACC Player of the Week and sophomore pitcher was named ACC Co-Pitcher of the week for their performances in the season opening Buzz Classic. Kauf, the mainstay in the leadoff spot, has knocked four doubles to lead the ACC and rank 10 th in the NCAA in the category.

in the NCAA in the category. Senior first baseman Tricia Awald holds the conference lead in hits, tallying 14 on the year to place 16 th in the country.

holds the conference lead in hits, tallying 14 on the year to place 16 in the country. Sophomore outfielder Kennedy Cowden is currently 10 th in the nation and leads the league in RBI with 14 to date. The Powell, Tenn. native is also tied for the NCAA lead in sacrifice flies.

is currently 10 in the nation and leads the league in RBI with 14 to date. The Powell, Tenn. native is also tied for the NCAA lead in sacrifice flies. Both Awald and Cowden are tied for second in the ACC in homeruns with three apiece.

Senior outfielder Crosby Huckabay currently paces the Jacket batting averages at .462 with 12 hits, three doubles and a homerun for six RBI in 10 games this season.

currently paces the Jacket batting averages at .462 with 12 hits, three doubles and a homerun for six RBI in 10 games this season. Neleman has led the way in the circle tossing three complete games with a pair of shutouts. The Marietta, Ga. native has piled up 38 strikeouts on the season to rank second in the ACC and ninth in the NCAA.

Four Yellow Jackets saw their first plate action of the season last weekend in sophomore infielder Meghan Cassidy, sophomore infielder Caroline Davis, freshman infielder Sandra Beth Pritchett and freshman outfielder Abby Hughes. Davis notched her first hit of the season.

Series Notes

Georgia Tech currently leads the all-time series over Miami (Ohio) 4-0. The last matchup between the Yellow Jackets and RedHawks resulted in a 16-4 win for the Jackets at home in 2013.

The Yellow Jackets hold a 20-8 advantage over Kennesaw State in the all-time series. Georgia Tech won the last three contests and has claimed eight of the last nine games. The Jackets also maintain the longest win streak of the series with five straight from 2014-18.

Georgia leads Georgia Tech in the all-time series 32-10.

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.