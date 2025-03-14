Georgia Tech Holds Pro Day 2025

THE FLATS – All 32 National Football League teams and two Canadian Football League teams were represented at Georgia Tech football’s annual Pro Day on Friday at the John and Mary Brock Football Practice Facility and Rose Bowl Field. Sixteen former Yellow Jackets – DL Zeek Biggers, TE/WR Avery Boyd, DB LaMiles Brooks, DB Warren Burrell, OL Weston Franklin, LS Henry Freer, DL Thomas Gore, TE Jackson Hawes, WR Abdul Janneh, Jr., WR Chase Lane, DL Joshua Robinson, DL Makius Scott, P David Shanahan, LB Trenilyas Tatum, OL Jordan Williams and DL Sylvain Yondjouen – auditioned for the bevy of NFL/CFL reps. The participants took part in the bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, 40-yard dash, three-cone shuttle and 20-yard shuttle. Highlights included: an official 4.44-second 40-yard dash for the 240-pound Boyd, which was nearly two-tenths of a second faster than the best time by a tight end at this year’s NFL Combine (4.63 – Oregon’s Terrance Ferguson);

an 11-foot, 1-inch broad jump for Janneh, which would have been tied for the fourth-best mark overall and tied for second among wide receivers at the Combine;

28 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press for Gore, which would have tied for second among defensive tackles at this year’s Combine;

a 32-inch vertical jump by Williams, which would have tied for seventh among offensive lineman at the Combine;

a 4.29-second 20-yard shuttle by Lane, which would have ranked among the top 10 among wideouts at this year’s Combine;

36- and 35-inch vertical jumps for Brooks and Burrell, respectively.

2025 Georgia Tech Pro Day (Danny Karnik photos)

In addition to the measurables, the Yellow Jackets participated in a wide range of on-field, position-specific drills. Georgia Tech redshirt freshmen Aaron Philo and Graham Knowles served as quarterbacks for the receivers. Biggers and Hawes took part in the full range of position work, but were limited in the measurables, as they participated in last month’s NFL Combine. The Yellow Jackets’ pro hopefuls now set their sights on the 2025 NFL Draft, which is set for April 24-26.

VIDEO: Brent Key Pro Day media availability (courtesy: FOX 5 Atlanta)