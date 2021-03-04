Georgia Tech Heads to NC State for First Road Action

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (5-10) will hit the road for the first time this season to take on NC State (8-2) in a weekend series in Raleigh, N.C. The Yellow Jackets and Wolfpack will kick off the series with a 6 p.m. matchup on Friday, followed by a doubleheader with games at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday before wrapping up the series with the finale at noon on Sunday.

Series Schedule

Friday, March 5 @ 6 p.m. vs. NC State

Watch | Live Stats

Saturday, March 6 @ 1 p.m. vs. NC State

Watch | Live Stats

Saturday, March 6 @ 3 p.m. vs. NC State

Watch | Live Stats

Sunday, March 7 @ noon vs. NC State

Watch | Live Stats

TV

All games over the weekend will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

Storylines

Georgia Tech has racked up extra-base hits this season, currently ranking second in the ACC and 12 th in the NCAA in doubles (23).

in the NCAA in doubles (23). From the circle as a team, the Yellow Jackets have pitched three shutouts, a mark that ranks among the top 25 in the nation.

A pair of Jackets have earned ACC Player of the Week recognition this season as sophomore catcher Emma Kauf earned ACC Player of the Week and sophomore pitcher Blake Neleman was named ACC Co-Pitcher of the week for their performances in the season opening Buzz Classic.

earned ACC Player of the Week and sophomore pitcher was named ACC Co-Pitcher of the week for their performances in the season opening Buzz Classic. Kauf, the mainstay in the leadoff spot, has knocked five doubles to lead the ACC and rank seventh in the NCAA in the category.

Senior first baseman Tricia Awald is currently third in the conference in hits, tallying 18 on the year. Awald is also second in the league in homeruns with four this season.

is currently third in the conference in hits, tallying 18 on the year. Awald is also second in the league in homeruns with four this season. Sophomore outfielder Kennedy Cowden is currently second in the conference in RBI with 15 to date. The Powell, Tenn. native is also tied for the NCAA lead in sacrifice flies.

is currently second in the conference in RBI with 15 to date. The Powell, Tenn. native is also tied for the NCAA lead in sacrifice flies. Neleman has led the way in the circle tossing three complete games with a pair of shutouts. The Marietta, Ga. native has piled up 38 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings. She leads the conference and is 17th in the nation with 11.7 strikeouts per game.

Series Notes

Georgia Tech currently leads the all-time series over NC State 30-17.

The Yellow Jackets took the last meeting with a 5-0 win in 2018.

The Jackets hold the longest win streak of the series, claiming 14 straight games from 2009-14.

Against NC State, Georgia Tech is 17-7 at home, 10-9 on the road and 3-1 in neutral games.

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.