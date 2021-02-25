Georgia Tech Football Spring Game Set for April 23

The April 23 spring game will be the culmination of the Yellow Jackets’ spring practice season, which will begin on Tuesday, March 23.

The spring game will give fans their first glimpse of 2021 at one of college football’s most exciting young rosters, highlighted by 2020 freshman all-American Jahmyr Gibbs and three-time ACC Rookie of the Week Jeff Sims. Gibbs and Sims headline a talented 2020 freshman class that was re-ranked as the nation’s No. 8 recruiting class for the year by Bleacher Report, based on its on-field performance last season.

Plans for attendance and safety protocols for the 2021 spring game will be finalized at a later date. When determining attendance and safety protocols, Georgia Tech athletics will follow the latest guidelines from public health experts, with the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans and the community as the top priority.

Kickoff time is TBA, pending finalization of television arrangements.

Georgia Tech football season tickets for the 2021 campaign are on sale now. Starting at just $299 per seat, season tickets include reserved seats for all seven games on the Yellow Jackets’ 2021 home schedule, including “Mayhem at MBS” versus North Carolina on Sept. 25 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the return of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” versus archrival Georgia on Nov. 27 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. For full 2021 Georgia Tech football season ticket information, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

Georgia Tech athletics is planning for Bobby Dodd Stadium to be at full capacity for the 2021 season. With the health and safety of student-athletes, staff, fans and the community remaining the top priority, Georgia Tech will continue to follow guidance from public health experts to determine if adjustments are necessary as the season approaches.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.