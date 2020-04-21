Georgia Tech Football Partners with J1S & Darlow

THE FLATS – In a mission to continue to build the Georgia Tech football brand, Tech football announced on Tuesday that it has teamed up with creative agency J1S on a long-term partnership, which formally began in January with the planning of the Yellow Jackets’ upcoming FOR The 404 campaign.

Additionally, Georgia Tech has announced that renowned author and brand consultant Jeremy Darlow will educate Yellow Jackets’ football student-athletes on how to build a desirable personal brand that transcends sports. J1S, founded by Mike Jones, is based out of Dallas, Texas, and focuses in the sports and entertainment industries. In addition to Georgia Tech football, the J1S client roster includes Oklahoma football, T-Mobile, Live Nation, Kyler Murray and Janine Beckie. The primary goal of the partnership is to enhance the Georgia Tech football brand, in large part by continuing to align the Yellow Jackets’ brand with the city of Atlanta. This includes the new and exciting FOR The 404 campaign, which will be launched prior to the beginning of the 2020 season. The FOR The 404 campaign will build on the Jackets’ identification with the city of Atlanta and reinforces the program’s relationships with the city, the Institute and Georgia Tech fans everywhere.

VIDEO: Georgia Tech Football x J1S

“We’re proud and excited to partner with the talented team at J1S,” Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins said. “Since I came back home to Atlanta a large part of my focus has been on building the exciting brand of our football program. Partnering with the innovative and forward-thinking people at J1S perfectly aligns with the culture of Georgia Tech football and the city of Atlanta. I can’t wait to get started and to unveil our FOR the 404 campaign to college football fans worldwide.” Another goal of Tech football’s partnership with J1S is to continue to build upon a strong brand that has already moved the needle in the recruiting space, as evidenced by Tech inking only the second top-25 recruiting class in program history this past winter. “I’m fired up to be working with J1S. This partnership puts us on the cutting edge of marketing to recruits by showing the nation’s top student-athletes everything that Georgia Tech has to offer,” Georgia Tech football general manager Patrick Suddes said. The FOR The 404 campaign will be rolled out in the coming months on Georgia Tech football’s official social media channels, including on Twitter (@GeorgiaTechFB, @GTFootball and @CoachCollins) and Instagram (@GeorgiaTechFB).

“We’ve been very selective on the programs we align with, and Georgia Tech was a no-brainer for us, Jones said. “Coach Collins and his staff understand the importance of cultural relevance and building a strong brand. You combine that mindset with ACC football, an elite Institute and Atlanta – what else could you ask for?” Georgia Tech football will also use its partnership with J1S to empower the Yellow Jackets’ football student-athletes to promote themselves by providing them with an arsenal of unique content. To that end, Darlow has offered to share his knowledge with Tech football student-athletes by giving them access to his educational course on building a personal brand for college athletes. “Coach Collins and the Georgia Tech football staff are as dedicated to teaching their athletes how to build personal brands outside of sports as any in the country,” Darlow said. “I’m proud to work with a program that puts as much emphasis on developing young leaders off-the-field, as they do on it.” Georgia Tech football is the first college football program to align with Darlow, the best-selling author of Brands Win Championships and Athletes Are Brands Too. Through access to Darlow’s course, Tech football student-athletes will receive a simple, step-by-step guide to use their athletic influence to help create a successful professional future that reaches beyond sports.

VIDEO: Georgia Tech Football x Jeremy Darlow

"Now that we're well on our way to the FOR The 404 campaign coming to life and providing our student-athletes with an arsenal of content to build their own personal brands, I am excited to introduce our student-athletes to the educational piece that has been so graciously offered to us by Jeremy Darlow," Collins said. "Jeremy's knowledge will be key for our student-athletes as they learn to build a personal brand that will continue to benefit them long after their time at Georgia Tech and as a football player has passed."