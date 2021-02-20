Georgia Tech Falls to Clemson, 5-2

Box Score

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (5-4) fell shy in a battle against Clemson, 5-2, on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets trailed by a run heading into the top of the fifth, but the Tigers added two more runs to reach their final tally.

After two scoreless innings, Clemson got on the board first with an explosive third frame. The Tigers broke the brief stalemate with a sacrifice fly and expanded their lead with a two-RBI double. Georgia Tech clapped back in the bottom half as senior utility player Breanna Roper drove in freshman shortstop Jin Sileo. The Yellow Jackets chipped away at the Clemson lead once again in the bottom of the fourth, adding another run. Junior infielder Bailee Zeitler’s RBI single pushed home senior outfielder Crosby Huckabay, cutting the Tiger lead to 3-2. Clemson widened the gap in the following frame, scoring another pair on a two-RBI single for the eventual 5-2 win.

Game Notes

On the season and on the day, Huckabay has led the Jacket bats. The Chattanooga, Tenn. native went 2-for-3 with a run scored in the game and currently leads the squad with a .550 batting average.

Five different Yellow Jackets picked up hits throughout the series opener, including Zeitler and Roper who each notched an RBI.

Georgia Tech tossed three different arms in the circle through the game.

Sophomore right-hander Blake Neleman got the start, going 2 2/3 innings and earning four strikeouts.

got the start, going 2 2/3 innings and earning four strikeouts. Senior right-hander Morgan Bruce relieved Neleman, putting in 2 1/3 innings of work with a pair of strikeouts before senior lefty Madison McPherson took the circle for the final two innings.

Up Next

Georgia Tech will have two more shots at Clemson on Sunday, hosting a doubleheader beginning at 1:30 p.m. with game two to follow. The games will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.

Multimedia

B4 | @mallorieblack1 with a double to put runners on second and third 💥 📺: https://t.co/Xins0sIAES pic.twitter.com/3WLZdoBX0p — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 20, 2021

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.