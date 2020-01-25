Georgia Tech Downs NC State 64-58

Final Box Score (.pdf) | Full gamebook/play-by-play (.pdf) | Multimedia | Photo Gallery | Postgame Quotes | Postgame Notes

THE FLATS – Two second-chance tip-ins by James Banks III and a driving layup by Jose Alvarado with under two minutes left gave Georgia Tech men’s basketball the edge it needed to defeat NC State 64-58 on Saturday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion.

The Yellow Jackets (9-11, 4-6 ACC), led by a 26-point explosion by junior guard Alvarado, trailed by five points with 6:21 left in the game, but outscored the Wolfpack 14-3 and gave up just one field goal down the stretch. Banks’ first putback gave the Jackets a 56-55 lead with 2:37 left, and the second snapped a 58-all tie with 22 seconds on the clock.

Alvarado came up huge defensively late, getting his last two steals on the Wolfpack’s final two offensive possessions and hitting a pair of free throws in the final minute to keep NC State at bay. He also finished with eight rebounds, a school-record nine steals and two assists.

Junior forward Evan Cole came up big off the bench for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 11 points off 3-of-5 shooting with four rebounds. Banks III finished with six points and seven rebounds.

Leading the Wolfpack (14-6, 5-4 ACC) was Markell Johnson, who finished with 21 points on the day while Devon Daniels totaled 12 points.

Georgia Tech remains home for its final non-conference game of the regular season when it hosts Morehouse on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.