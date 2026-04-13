Georgia Tech Cheerleading Earns Second Place; Buzz Takes First at 2026 NCA College Nationals

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Georgia Tech cheerleading delivered an outstanding performance at NCA College Nationals 2026, earning an impressive second-place finish against some of the nation’s top collegiate programs. Showcasing elite athleticism, precision, and school spirit, the team represented the Institute with pride on the national stage.

Adding to the celebration, Georgia Tech’s beloved mascot, Buzz, captured first place in the mascot division, energizing the crowd with a dynamic and entertaining routine that highlighted creativity, crowd engagement and signature Yellow Jacket spirit—marking the program’s fifth mascot national title.

“This was an incredible weekend for Georgia Tech Spirit,” head coach Shana Spann said. “Our team demonstrated remarkable dedication and teamwork, especially after an injury set us back on Wednesday. We made routine adjustments on Thursday and delivered outstanding performances in both prelims and finals. Buzz once again proved why he’s the best mascot in the nation, bringing home back-to-back gold medals with his first-place finish. We couldn’t be more proud of how they represented our program and the Institute.”

NCA College Nationals, held annually in Daytona Beach, Fla., is one of the most prestigious collegiate cheerleading competitions in the country, featuring top teams from across the nation.

Georgia Tech cheerleading’s second-place finish marks another milestone for the program, reflecting months of rigorous training, commitment and passion. Buzz’s first-place victory further solidifies Georgia Tech’s reputation for excellence in spirit and performance.

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Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.