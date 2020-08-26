Open search form
Georgia Tech Celebrates Women's Equality Day

Georgia Tech athletics celebrates Women’s Equality Day and the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 26, 2020. Today, our Yellow Jackets salute the achievements of women and the right to vote by sharing why voting is important to them. Recognized annually, Women’s Equality Day commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote.

 

