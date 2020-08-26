Georgia Tech Celebrates Women's Equality Day

Georgia Tech athletics celebrates Women’s Equality Day and the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 26, 2020. Today, our Yellow Jackets salute the achievements of women and the right to vote by sharing why voting is important to them. Recognized annually, Women’s Equality Day commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote.

Today, we celebrate #WomensEqualityDay – a celebration of women’s right to #vote – with this year marking the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the #19thAmendment. #TogetherWeSwarm /// #EverydayChampions pic.twitter.com/kMyxkksUBz — Georgia Tech Sports (@GTAthletics) August 26, 2020

Today we celebrate Women’s Equality Day and the 100th anniversary of the #19thAmendment. This is why we vote.#WomensEqualityDay | #Vote pic.twitter.com/baiz28Fewb — GTWBB (@GTWBB) August 26, 2020

Today we honor the brave women who paved the way for us, and celebrate the women who are leading us into the future toward equity and equality.#WomensEqualityDay #19thAmendment pic.twitter.com/ppRIhzEPO1 — Georgia Tech Volleyball (@GTVolleyball) August 26, 2020

Celebrating the #19thAmendment and all of our women student-athletes voices on #WomensEqualityDay pic.twitter.com/fMNfuoP8ME — Ga Tech Swim & Dive (@GTSwimDive) August 26, 2020