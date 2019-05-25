Georgia Tech Blasts NC State in ACC Semifinal

Box Score (.pdf) | Postgame Quotes

DURHAM, N.C. – Sophomore Michael Guldberg timed his first home run of the season well as his three-run moonshot broke the dam, powering Georgia Tech baseball to a 9-2 win over NC State on Saturday afternoon in the ACC Tournament semifinals at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The No. 6 Yellow Jackets (41-16) also got sensational outings on the mound from senior starter RHP Keyton Gibson and redshirt junior RHP Jonathan Hughes who held the Wolfpack (42-17) to just six hits overall and 10 left on base.

Gibson and Hughes (8-2) worked the longest outings of the season on Saturday, giving up just one run apiece while striking out three and four batters, respectively. In 5.0 innings of work, Hughes allowed just two hits over the 20 batters he faced in 72 pitches.

Beyond Guldberg, there were plenty of heroes at the plate for Tech. Nick Wilhite finished 3-for-4, highlighted by a two-RBI single up the middle to cap a five spot in the eighth inning. Tristin English (2-for-4) had his second home run of the tournament and a double. Luke Waddell went 2-for-3 from the leadoff spot while Baron Radcliff and Colin Hall both had key doubles, including the back-breaking two-RBI rope down the right-field line to start the eighth.

For NC State, leadoff left-fielder Jonny Butler led the way offensively with two hits. The Wolfpack used six pitchers out of the bullpen, while starter RHP Jason Parker (4-3) took the loss, surrendering four runs on five hits in 4.2 innings of work.

The Yellow Jackets will play for its first ACC Championship since 2014 on Sunday, May 26 when it takes on Coastal Division rival North Carolina. First pitch is scheduled for noon, with the game being broadcast live on ESPN2 and on WREK 91.1 FM.

Georgia Tech advances to the ACC Tournament title game for the first time since 2014. The Yellow Jackets have won nine ACC Tournament championships in program history.

The Jackets are 9-3 all-time in championship game appearances.

Tech is 19-4 over its last 23 games.

Tech improved to 81-63 (.559) all-time in the ACC Tournament.

Tech moved to 72-60 (.542) in its 40th-straight appearance in the preliminary rounds/pool play of the ACC Tournament.

With Michael Guldberg’s home run, all nine of the players in Georgia Tech’s usual lineup (that’s been used in its current order in 17 games) have home runs on the season.

