Georgia Tech Hosts No. 20/22 Clemson

THE FLATS – Playing its first game in 17 days, Georgia Tech returns to the court Wednesday for a 7 p.m. ACC home contest against No. 20/22 Clemson at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, the first of two contests Tech will play this week against top-25 teams.

The Yellow Jackets (6-3, 2-1 ACC) have won six of their last seven games following an 0-2 start, including homecourt wins over North Carolina (72-67) and Wake Forest (70-54) in the last two games before their shutdown. Tech downed Florida A&M (74-64) and Delaware State (97-69) the weekend before Christmas, and also knocked off No. 20 Kentucky (79-62) and Nebraska (75-64) away from home before dropping its ACC opener Dec. 15 at No. 15 Florida State (74-61).

The Tigers (9-2, 3-2 ACC), in their fourth season under head coach Kevin Keatts, had a four-game winning streak snapped Saturday in an 85-50 home loss to No. 18 Virginia. Before that, Clemson had defeated No. 18 Florida State (77-67, Miami (66-65) and NC State (74-70 in overtime) in succession. Clemson has split its two ACC road games, falling at Virginia Tech (66-60) on Dec. 15 and beating the Hurricanes on Jan. 2.

Wednesday’s game will be televised regionally on the ACC’s Regional Sports Network (Fox Sports South in Georgia) and will be streamed live on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is provided by the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Learfield IMG College, with flagship station WCNN-Radio (680 AM, 93.7 FM) in Atlanta. The Tech broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM Ch. 381 (internet Ch. 971) and the TuneIn app.