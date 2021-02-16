Georgia Tech-BC Men’s Basketball Game Postponed

Updated 2020-21 Georgia Tech schedule (subject to change)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball’s game against Boston College, scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17, has been postponed. No makeup date has been determined.

The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Boston College men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

Georgia Tech is currently 10-8 overall with a 6-6 record in the ACC, with its next scheduled game Saturday at noon against Miami at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.

Below is the complete schedule for Wednesday, February 17:

NC State at Pittsburgh | ACCN| 4:30 PM

Syracuse at Louisville | ACCN | 6:30 PM

Northeastern at North Carolina | ACCNX | 7:00 PM

Duke at Wake Forest | ACCN | 8:30 PM

The full 2020-21 ACC men’s basketball schedule can be found on theACC.com.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL

Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is in its fifth year under head coach Josh Pastner, having finished fifth in the ACC in 2019-20, the program’s highest finish since 2005. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won three ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993), played in the NCAA Tournament 16 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on Twitter (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.