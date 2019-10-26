Jackets Visit Alabama for Exhibition

Georgia Tech Preseason Game Notes | Live stats | Coach Pastner interview

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s basketball team takes the court for its second and final exhibition game at 1 p.m. Eastern time Sunday when the Yellow Jackets visit Alabama for a charity game at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa. Proceeds will benefit the American Red Cross Hurricane Dorian Relief Fund.

Tech (14-18, 6-12 ACC in 2018-19), about to begin its fourth season under head coach Josh Pastner, returns all five players who started the final two games of last season, and eight players who started a total of 123 games. Tech returns its top three scorers from the 2018-19 season – 6-foot junior guard Jose Alvarado, 6-9 senior center James Banks III and 6-4 sophomore guard Michael Devoe – who accounted for 48.4 percent of the Yellow Jackets’ points, 41.6 percent of the rebounds and 47.2 percent of the minutes.

Altogether, Tech returns eight of its top 11 players, who combined for 73.2 percent of its points, 66.4 percent of its points and 73.7 percent of its minutes. Most promising among the rest of the returning group is 6-9 junior forward Moses Wright, who reached double figures in four of his last five games, including a career-high 25 vs. Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament, 19 at Miami and 18 at NC State. He averaged 15.6 points (36-of-58 FG) and 6.2 rebounds over that stretch.

Alabama finished 18-16 overall last season, and tied for ninth in the Southeastern Conference at 8-10, but the Crimson Tide made a coaching change in the off-season, bringing in former Buffalo head coach Nate Oats, who was 96-43 with three conference championships with the Bulls.

There is no television coverage or live streaming of Sunday’s game.