Georgia Tech Basketball - NCAA Tournament History

1960 (1-1) | MIDEAST REGION Freedom Hall, Louisville, Ky. 1st round: Georgia Tech 57, Ohio Univ. 54 Ohio University, an upset winner over Notre Dame in the first round, jumped to a 19-6 lead at the 10:26 mark of the first half and still led by 12 points with 13 minutes left in the game. Eighth-ranked Tech, which had received a first-round bye, used its full-court pressure defense to get back in the game, taking the lead at 49-48 on a pair of free throws by Roger Kaiser with 4:55 left. Kaiser, who led Tech with 25 points, scored 16 of the Jackets’ final 23 points, including several critical free throws, as Tech survived, 57-54, and advanced to the Elite Eight. 2nd round: Ohio State 86, Georgia Tech 69 Ohio State, featuring future NBA stars Jerry Lucas and John Havlicek, had compiled a 22-3 record and a No. 2 national ranking. The matchup with Tech was a contrast in styles between the Buckeyes’ whirlwind pace and the more deliberate pace of the Jackets. Ohio State led 41-35 at the half and threatened to run away in the second half, but Tech, though physically overmatched, stayed within striking distance, trailing 66-56 with 8:53 to play, before the eventual national champions pulled away for the 86-69 victory.

1985 (3-1) | EAST REGION The Omni, Atlanta, Ga. 1st round: Georgia Tech 65, Mercer 58 Yvon Joseph led all scorers with 19 points and nine rebounds and Bruce Dalrymple had a double-double with 13 points and 11 boards as Georgia Tech defeated Mercer, 65-58, in the Yellow Jackets’ first NCAA Tournament game in a quarter of a century. Tech saw an 18-point lead crumble to just six points with 1:35 to play before Mark Price, who finished with 14 points, delivered the clinching basket with a layup with just 27 seconds left. 2nd round: Georgia Tech 70, Syracuse 53 Mark Price scored 18 points and Bruce Dalrymple delivered his second straight double-doubles with 10 points and 10 rebounds as Georgia Tech knocked off Syracuse, 70-53, to advance to the Sweet 16. Tech held Syracuse to just 39.6 percent shooting from the field and outrebounded the Orangemen 38-24. Providence Civic Center, Providence, R.I. Regional Semifinal: Georgia Tech 61, Illinois 53 Mark Price connected on nine of 12 field goal attempts for 20 points to lead Georgia Tech over Illinois, 61-53, and into the Final Eight for the first time in school history. Tech built a 52-37 lead with 7:02 left in the game, but Doug Altenberger kept Illinois in the game with 24 points. He scored 10 unanswered points to cut the Tech lead to 55-51 before fouling out with 1:34 to play. Regional Final: Georgetown 60, Georgia Tech 54 Top-seeded Georgetown ended Tech’s Cinderella season with a 60-54 victory in the East Regional Final. All-America center Patrick Ewing scored 14 points and had four rebounds despite playing just 25 minutes due to foul trouble, while Bill Martin and Reggie Williams each had 12 points for the Hoyas. The bigger, more physical Hoyas outrebounded Tech 32-23 and harassed the Jackets into shooting just 40 percent from the field, including an uncharacteristic 3-for-16 performance by Mark Price. John Salley led Tech with 15 points and five rebounds while Bruce Dalrymple added 13. All-East Regional: Mark Price, John Salley, Bruce Dalrymple 1986 (2-1) | SOUTHEAST REGION Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, La. 1st round: Georgia Tech 68, Marist 53 Mark Price scored 20 points to lead Georgia Tech to a 68-53 victory over No. 15-seed Marist in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. After the Red Foxes had gone ahead 36-35 with 15:35 to play, Price responded with three straight long range jumpers during a 5-for-6 second half. Rik Smits led Marist with 22 points, but he picked up his fourth foul with 14:33 to go. Tech’s John Salley completed a three-point play for a 40-38 lead that the Jackets would not relinquish. 2nd round: Georgia Tech 66, Villanova 61 Sixth-ranked Georgia Tech managed just one field goal during the final 12 minutes of the game but hung on for a 66-61 victory over defending national champion Villanova. Tech led by as many as 18 points in the second half, and Duane’s Ferrell’s tip-in of a missed shot at 12:01 put the Jackets ahead, 54-40, but that was Tech’s last basket until John Salley’s short jumper with just 1:44 left. After Ferrell’s tip, Villanova whittled away at the Tech lead, pulling within 59-57 with 2:26 left before the basket by Salley, who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Mark Price led Tech with 20 points, including 10-12 from the free throw line, and Ferrell added 14 points and eight rebounds. The Omni, Atlanta, Ga. Regional Semifinal: LSU 70, Georgia Tech 64 LSU’s Don Redden (27) and Derrick Taylor (23) combined for 50 points as the Tigers made their final eight field goals to pull away from Georgia Tech, 70-64. Tech appeared to have seized the momentum, taking a 56-52 lead with 6:19, to play, but Taylor tied the score with a driving layup, followed by a 19-foot jumper. Redden hit a crucial 21-footer with 4:05 left to put LSU ahead 60-58, and then his layup with 2:36 to play capped a 10-2 run that put the Tigers up 62-58. From there, Tech was forced to foul but managed only two more field goals. Mark Price led Tech with 20 points, and the Jackets shot 58 percent from the field to LSU’s 41 percent, but 17 turnovers negated the good shooting as Tech attempted only 48 field goals. 1987 (0-1) | MIDWEST REGION Rosemont Horizon, Chicago, Ill. 1st round: LSU 85, Georgia Tech 79 Darryl Joe scored a game-high 28 points to lead LSU to a 85-79 victory over Georgia Tech. The Tigers used a 14-2 run in the first half to build a 14-point lead with 13:48 left in the half. Tech spent the rest of the game trying to close the 20-6 deficit, but came up short in the end. Tom Hammonds led the Jackets with 24 points while Duane Ferrell added 17. 1988 (1-1) | EAST REGION Civic Center, Hartford, Conn. 1st round: Georgia Tech 90, Iowa State 78 Tom Hammonds scored a career-high 33 points and Dennis Scott added 23 to lead No. 5 seed Georgia Tech to a 90-78 victory over Iowa State. The Cyclones led 41-38 at halftime, and the game was tied at 72 with 4:50 left to play, but the Jackets scored nine straight points and finished the game with an 18-6 run. Tech hit 36 of 42 free throw attempts, including Hammonds’ school record 19 free throws on 21 tries. Meanwhile, Iowa State was cold from the floor in the second half, hitting just 16-42, including 0-12 from three-point range. 2nd round: Richmond 59, Georgia Tech 55 Led by Peter Woolfolk’s 27 points, 13th-seeded Richmond upset Georgia Tech, 59-55. The Spiders held Tech to 18 points in the first half and led the entire game, but the Jackets had a chance at the end. Dennis Scott nailed a three-pointer with 35 seconds to play to cut the Spiders’ lead to 57-55, but Benjy Taylor hit two free throws to seal the victory. Richmond, which had stunned fourth-seeded Indiana in the first round, held the Jackets to 33 percent shooting from the floor and limited Tech’s high-scoring duo of Tom Hammonds and Duane Ferrell to a combined 17 points. Scott and Brian Oliver led Tech with 15 points apiece. 1989 (0-1) | MIDWEST REGION Reunion Arena, Dallas, Texas 1st round: Texas 76, Georgia Tech 70 Eleventh-seeded Texas, making its first NCAA appearance in a decade under first-year head coach Tom Penders, knocked off No. 6 seed Georgia Tech, 76-70. The Longhorns, who entered the tournament as the nation’s fourth-highest scoring team, were held almost 20 points below their average but led the entire game. Travis Mays (23 points), Joey Wright (17), Alvin Heggs (17) and Lance Blanks (13) scored all but six of the Texas’ points. Brian Oliver led the Jackets with 24 points.

1990 (4-1) | SOUTHEAST REGION Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tenn. 1st round: Georgia Tech 99, ETSU 83 Dennis Scott poured in 36 points as Georgia Tech opened its run to the Final Four with a 99-83 victory over East Tennessee State. Tech scored on eight of their first nine possessions, connected on 16 of their first 19 shots and raced into halftime with a 49-24 lead. Scott scored 17 of his 36 points in the first 10 minutes. Kenny Anderson had 21 points for the Yellow Jackets while Brian Oliver added 13. 2nd round: Georgia Tech 94, LSU 91 Dennis Scott scored 30 points, including two free throws with seven seconds left, to lift Tech to a 94-91 victory over LSU. The Yellow Jackets advanced to the Sweet 16 despite a combined 40 points, 29 rebounds and eight blocked shots, from LSU seven-footers Shaquille O’Neal and Stanley Roberts. The Jackets missed 15 of their first 19 shots and fell behind 22-5, but Tech managed to cut the deficit to just 41-40 at the half. The teams traded leads throughout the second half until Kenny Anderson’s basket with 1:35 put the Jackets ahead 92-91. LSU held for a final shot, but Maurice Williamson’s drive to basket came up empty, and Scott’s free throws sealed the outcome. Superdome, New Orleans, La. Regional Semifinal: Georgia Tech 81, Michigan State 80 (ot) Kenny Anderson’s controversial 20-foot jumper at the buzzer tied the game and Dennis Scott hit the game winner with a 12-foot hook shot with seven seconds remaining in overtime as Georgia Tech knocked off top-seeded Michigan State, 81-80. With the Spartans leading 75-73, Steve Smith missed the front end of a one-and-one with five seconds left, and Anderson, who finished with 31 points, took the rebound and raced down the court. The basket was originally called a three, but he was just inside the arc at the top of the key, forcing the overtime. Regional Final: Georgia Tech 93, Minnesota 91 Dennis Scott poured in 40 points to lead Georgia Tech over Minnesota, 93-91, and into the NCAA Final Four for the first time. Kenny Anderson had 30 points and Brian Oliver added 19 as “Lethal Weapon 3” produced 89 of the Jackets’ 93 points. Tech rallied from a 12-point deficit late in the first half to trail just 49-47 at the intermission. The Jackets built a five-point advantage early in the second half, but the teams traded leads until Oliver put Tech ahead for good at 84-83 with a pair of free throws with 3:50 left. Minnesota had a chance to tie or win the game when Anderson missed the front end of a one-and-one with six seconds left, but Kevin Lynch’s three-point attempt was no good. FINAL FOUR – McNichols Arena, Denver, Colo. National Semifinal: UNLV 90, Georgia Tech 81 Georgia Tech’s magical run through the NCAA Tournament came to an end at the hands of UNLV, 90-81, in the national semifinals. Tech led 53-46 at halftime, but a three-pointer by Anderson Hunt put UNLV on top 56-54 with 16:23 to play and the Rebels held off the Jackets the rest of the way. UNLV’s pressure defense held Tech without a field goal during the first six minutes of the second half. Dennis Scott scored game-high 29 points, while Brian Oliver scored 24, and Kenny Anderson finished with 16 points and eight assists. All-Southeast Regional: Kenny Anderson MVP, Dennis Scott All-Final Four: Dennis Scott 1991 (1-1) | MIDWEST REGION University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio 1st round: Georgia Tech 87, DePaul 70 Kenny Anderson had 31 points, five assists, and four rebounds to lead No. 8 seed Georgia Tech over DePaul, 87-70. Jon Barry added 22 points while Malcom Mackey scored 12 with eight rebounds. Tech shot 58.6 percent from the field to 43.5 percent for the Blue Demons. 2nd round: Ohio State 65, Georgia Tech 61 Perry Carter had 19 points and 18 rebounds and Jimmy Jackson contributed 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for top-seeded Ohio State. Kenny Anderson led Tech with 25 points, but made only eight of his 28 field goal attempts, and Malcolm Mackey was the only other Tech player in double figures with 10 points and a career-high 19 rebounds. Tech shot 37.5 percent from the field but still had a chance at the end. The Buckeyes, who made just two field goals in the final nine minutes, led 58-56 when Anderson hit a free throw with 32.4 seconds left, but he missed the second and Tech was forced to foul. Ohio State made seven of eight free throws in the final 30 seconds.

1992 (2-1) | MIDWEST REGION Bradley Center, Milwaukee, Wis. 1st round: Georgia Tech 65, Houston 60 Trailing 58-54 with four minutes to play, Georgia Tech finished the game with an 11-2 run to secure a 65-60 victory over Houston. Tech held the Southwest Conference champions to 35.4 percent shooting from the field while Jon Barry paced the Jackets with 17 points. 2nd round: Georgia Tech 79, Southern Cal 78 James Forrest’s desperation three-pointer at the buzzer gave the Yellow Jackets 79-78 victory over No. 2 seeded Southern Cal. USC’s Rodney Chatman drove the baseline past Forrest for a basket with just 2.2 seconds that put the Trojans ahead by two. Matt Geiger’s inbounds pass from under the basket, intended for Jon Barry, was tipped away, and with just 0.8 seconds on the clock, Geiger inbounded from midcourt to Forrest near the sideline, and the Tech freshman threw in the first three-pointer of his career from about 25 feet. All five Tech starters scored in double figures, led by 20 from Barry and 16 each from Malcom Mackey and Travis Best. Kemper Arena, Kansas City, Mo. Regional Semifinal: Memphis State 83, Georgia Tech 79 (ot) Georgia Tech made its fourth Sweet 16 appearance in eight years, but six Memphis State free throws in overtime sealed a 83-79 victory for the Tigers. Tech led 74-72 with 17.2 seconds left in regulation when Matt Geiger missed the front end of a one-and-one. Memphis State’s Billy Smith hit the tying basket with 9.3 seconds left, and the Tigers outscored the Jackets 9-5 in the overtime to advance. Tech was led by 29 points from Jon Barry while James Forrest added 16 points and 11 rebounds. All-Midwest Regional: Jon Barry 1993 (0-1) | WEST REGION McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz. 1st round: Southern 93, Georgia Tech 78 Just five days after a stunning run through the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, No. 4 seed Georgia Tech was upset in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by Southern, 93-78. Tech led by as many as 15 points in the first half and still led 44-39 at the half, but the Jaguars, who led the nation with a 97.9 scoring average, scored the first six points of the second half and took their first lead, 45-44, with 18:50 remaining. A three-pointer by Darius Mimms with 12:33 to play gave Southern the lead for good at 64-61. Jervaughn Scales paced Southern with 27 points and 18 rebounds. Malcolm Mackey led Tech with 27 points and James Forrest added 24 points, but the Jackets committed 23 turnovers, 16 in the second half.

1996 (2-1) | SOUTHEAST REGION Orlando Arena, Orlando, Fla. 1st round: Georgia Tech 90, Austin Peay 79 Matt Harpring scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead third-seeded Georgia Tech to a 90-79 victory over No. 14 seed Austin Peay. Both teams shot better than 60 percent in the first half, which ended with Tech leading just 51-47. The Jackets opened the second half with a 9-2 run to build an 11-point lead and remained hot from the floor, connecting on 56.7 percent. Four Tech starters were in double figures as Stephon Marbury and Eddie Elisma scored 17 points each, and Mike Maddox had 16. Drew Barry contributed nine points and 11 assists. 2nd round: Georgia Tech 103, Boston College 89 Stephon Marbury poured in a career-high 29 points, hitting 10-for-12 from the field including 6-for-7 from three point range, to lead Georgia Tech over Boston College, 103-89, and into the Sweet Sixteen. Marbury also tied his career high with nine assists and had four steals and no turnovers. He led a balanced scoring attack that featured all five starters in double figures, including 20 points by Matt Harpring. The Jackets shot a season-high 61 percent from the field and set an NCAA Southeast Region record and tied the school record with 16 three-pointers en route to their highest scoring output in an NCAA Tournament game. Rupp Arena, Lexington, Ky. Regional Semifinal: Cincinnati 87, Georgia Tech 70 With six players scoring in double figures and an effective defense that held the Yellow Jackets to just 36.9 percent shooting, No. 2 seed Cincinnati eliminated Georgia Tech, 87-70. Cincinnati, which outrebounded Tech 45-34, was led by the interior play of Danny Fortson (12 points, 16 rebounds) and Art Long (12-8). Stephon Marbury led the Jackets with 15 points while Matt Harpring and Michael Maddox had 13 points each. 2001 (0-1) | WEST REGION Cox Arena, San Diego, Calif. 1st round: St. Joseph’s 66, Georgia Tech 62 After trailing by 18 points early in the second half, eighth-seeded Georgia Tech rallied to pull within three in the final two minutes before falling to No. 9 seed and 23rd-ranked St. Joseph’s, 66-62. Tony Akins’ two free throws pulled Tech within 63-60 with 1:12 to play, and then the Hawks missed the front end of one-and-one attempts by Damian Reid and Jameer Nelson. But Yellow Jackets came up short on two scoring chances as Tony Akins’ shot spun out of the basket and Alvin Jones missed an alley-oop dunk, although both players appeared to be fouled. Nelson hit two foul shots to keep St. Joe’s ahead 65-60 with 29.7 seconds left. Akins led Tech with 16 points, including 7-of-7 free throws, and Darryl LaBarrie tied his career-best with 15 points. Jones finished with eight points and 10 rebounds after being held scoreless in the first half. Marvin O’Connor led the Hawks with 21 points, and Nelson added 13. St. Joe’s took a 56-28 lead early in the second half before Tech scored 15 of the next 17 points to get within 48-43 with 11:47 remaining.