Georgia Tech Men's Basketball Mourns Passing of Pres Judy

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball mourns the passing of Hall of Fame basketball player Pres Judy, who passed away last weekend while on vacation in Hilton Head, S.C. He was 80 years old.

Coleman Preston “Pres” Judy, Jr., was a three-year starter for the Yellow Jackets from 1964-67, averaging 13.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for head coach Whack Hyder. The 6-3 forward scored 915 points in his career.

A native of Lexington, Ky., Judy was a first-team all-state basketball player and a second-team all-state football player as a senior at Henry Clay High School, and was inducted into that school’s Hall of Fame in 2017. He was drafted by the ABA’s Kentucky Colonels and the NBA’s Cincinnati Royals but decided against playing professional basketball, instead opting to coach the sport. That path eventually led him to a lengthy career with Olympus Corporation of the Americas, a medical endoscopy group.

His son Matt also attended Georgia Tech and was a student manager for the basketball team from 1996-2000.