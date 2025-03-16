Georgia Tech Men's Basketball Earns NIT Invitation

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball is returning to the post-season for the first time in four years with a berth in the National Invitation Tournament. The No. 4 seed Yellow Jackets will face Jacksonville State of Conference USA in the opening round of the tournament at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at McCamish Pavilion. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN2.

This is the 27th post-season appearance in Georgia Tech’s basketball history, and the 10th appearance for the Yellow Jackets in the NIT. Tech has a 17-16 overall record this season and finished in 8th place in the ACC at 10-10, earning a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament for the first time since 2021. The Jackets defeated Virginia in their opening game before being eliminated by top-ranked Duke in the quarterfinals.

Jacksonville State (22-12, 12-6 C-USA) tied for second place in the Conference USA regular-season and lost to Liberty. The Yellow Jackets and Gamecocks have never met on the hardwood.

The winner of the Tech-Jacksonville State game advances to the second round to face the winner of No. 1 seed UC Irvine (28-6) and Northern Colorado (25-9) either Saturday or Sunday (March 22 or 23) at a site to be determined. That game is set for 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Tech has won eight of 12 games since the start of February, including signature wins over Louisville and Clemson and a third Quad 1 win at Pittsburgh. The Yellow Jackets have done it with a playing rotation thinned by injuries to three key players. Tech has four players averaging in double figures, led by senior guard Lance Terry (College Park, Ga.), averaging 14.5 points a game, and the sophomore tandem of forward Baye Ndongo (Mboro, Senegal) and point guard Naithan George (Toronto, Ontario). Ndongo averaged a double-double in ACC games (14.4 ppg, 10.2 rpg), while George has averaged 12.2 points and a conference-best 6.5 assists per game. Junior forward Duncan Powell (Dallas, Texas) has averaged 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds, contributing off the bench most of the season until the last month when he was pressed into starting duty because of injuries.

Tech is 14-9 in its nine previous appearances in the NIT in program, twice finishing as the runner-up in 1971 and 2017.