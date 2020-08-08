Georgia Tech Basketball: 1993 ACC Champions

March 12-14 • Charlotte, N.C.

Georgia Tech 69, Duke 66

Georgia Tech 69, Clemson 61

Georgia Tech 77, North Carolina 75

Like a fighter that gets knocked down but not out, Georgia Tech bounced off the canvas with a vengeance and delivered a knockout punch to the rest of the Atlantic Coast Conference, capturing its third conference title in nine years.

Led by the amazing play of sophomore forward James Forrest, Georgia Tech stunned the ACC by becoming only the fourth sixth seed ever to win the conference tournament. To do so, the Yellow Jackets had to knock off eighth-ranked Duke in the quarterfinals, 69-66; a stubborn Clemson team in the semis, 69-61; and then No. 1 North Carolina in the finals, 77-75.

Forrest averaged 26.7 points and 7.0 rebounds and hit 69 percent of his shots to claim the Everett Case Award as the tourney MVP. He poured in 27 points against Duke, 26 versus Clemson and 27 against UNC, the first player to top 20 points in three consecutive tournament games since Virginia’s Wally Walker in 1976.

The Jackets also got a boost from their backcourt tandem of sophomore Travis Best and freshman Drew Barry. Barry broke the tournament assist record with 27 handouts, earning him a spot on the all-tournament first team, while Best struggled with his shooting but handled and distributed the ball well enough to make the second team.