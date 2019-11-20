Georgia Tech Baseball Season Tickets On Sale Now

Purchase 2020 Season Tickets THE FLATS – ACC Coastal Division Champion Georgia Tech baseball announced today that season tickets for the 2020 regular season are now on sale at ramblinwreck.com/tickets. Opening day is slated for Friday, Feb. 14 as the Yellow Jackets prepare to host 33 home games at 2019 STMA Field of the Year Russ Chandler Stadium next year. Georgia Tech has already announced two marquee home matchups against Ohio State (Feb. 21-23) and the series finale of the first Clean Old-Fashioned Hate weekend series in more than 60 years on March 1, with the complete 2020 schedule to-be-announced at a later date.

Current baseball season ticket members can renew their seats through their ticket account, which can be found at HERE under the Ticket Applications button, or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 1-888-TECH-TIX. The renewal deadline is Friday, Jan. 10. Fans wishing to purchase season tickets for the first time may also purchase tickets today. For complete information on 2020 baseball tickets, visit the official Georgia Tech Baseball Tickets page. SEASON TICKET MEMBER BENEFITS INCLUDE: Best Seats for the Lowest Price: Receive first priority to the best seats in the house and guarantee the same seat for every game this season as Georgia Tech seeks another ACC Championship and its 33rd NCAA Regional berth. Season tickets begin at $125 per ticket, which is a savings of nearly 50 percent compared to single-game pricing.

Receive first priority to the best seats in the house and guarantee the same seat for every game this season as Georgia Tech seeks another ACC Championship and its 33rd NCAA Regional berth. Season tickets begin at $125 per ticket, which is a savings of nearly 50 percent compared to single-game pricing. Postseason Priority: By renewing, you earn yourself one (1) A-T Priority Point and ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament tickets are all allocated in A-T Priority Point order so every point counts! Full details HERE.

By renewing, you earn yourself one (1) A-T Priority Point and ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament tickets are all allocated in A-T Priority Point order so every point counts! Full details HERE. Friends & Family Discount: Season-ticket members can add on tickets for family and friends for just $2! 2020 SEASON TICKET PRICING: Reserved Chairback (Behind Home Plate) $275 Reserved Bench Seating (Section 8 and 10) $125