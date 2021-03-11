Georgia Tech Back Home to Host Pitt

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (6-13) will host Pitt (6-9) for its third home ACC series of the season beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday at Mewborn Field. The Yellow Jackets and Panthers will begin the series at 4 p.m. on Friday, continue with a doubleheader of games at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. and conclude the series at noon on Sunday.

Series Schedule

Friday, March 12 @ 4 p.m. vs. Pitt

Watch | Live Stats

Saturday, March 13 @ 2 p.m. vs. Pitt

Watch | Live Stats

Saturday, March 13 @ 5 p.m. vs. Pitt

Watch | Live Stats

Sunday, March 14 @ noon vs. Pitt

Watch | Live Stats

TV

All games over the weekend will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

Storylines

Georgia Tech has racked up extra-base hits this season, currently ranking second in the ACC and 20 th in the NCAA in doubles (26).

in the NCAA in doubles (26). The Yellow Jackets’ plate discipline has stood out this season as they lead the conference and are currently ninth in the nation in walks (69).

Georgia Tech is also among the ACC’s best in on-base percentage, ranking second in the league at 0.388.

Along with discipline, the Yellow Jackets bring power to the plate as they’ve belted 1.16 homeruns per game to place third in the league in the category.

A pair of Jackets have earned ACC Player of the Week recognition this season as sophomore catcher Emma Kauf earned ACC Player of the Week and sophomore pitcher Blake Neleman was named ACC Co-Pitcher of the week for their performances in the season opening Buzz Classic.

earned ACC Player of the Week and sophomore pitcher was named ACC Co-Pitcher of the week for their performances in the season opening Buzz Classic. Senior first baseman Tricia Awald is currently leads in the conference in hits, tallying 24 on the year. Awald is also third in the league in homeruns with six this season, including a seventh-inning grand slam that propelled Tech to a win over NC State on Saturday.

is currently leads in the conference in hits, tallying 24 on the year. Awald is also third in the league in homeruns with six this season, including a seventh-inning grand slam that propelled Tech to a win over NC State on Saturday. Neleman retains the best marks of the pitching staff, tossing three complete games with a pair of shutouts. The Marietta, Ga. native has piled up 38 strikeouts in 23 innings of work. She leads the conference and is 18th in the nation with 11.6 strikeouts per game.

Series Notes

Georgia Tech currently trails the tight all-time series, 12-10.

The Yellow Jackets have claimed the last three meetings, most recently taking an 18-9 win through six innings in 2019.

Against Pitt, Georgia Tech is 7-5 at home, 3-6 on the road and 0-1 in neutral games.

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.

