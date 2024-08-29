Georgia Tech, Atlanta to Host 2031 NCAA Men’s Final Four

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech has been named the host institution for men’s college basketball’s biggest event – the NCAA Division I Men’s Final Four – in 2031, the NCAA announced on Thursday. The 2031 Men’s Final Four is set for April 5 and 7, 2031 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which marks the fifth time the event will be played in Atlanta. Georgia Tech will serve as the event’s host institution for the fourth time.

Georgia Tech was most recently selected to host the 2020 NCAA Men’s Final Four, but it was cancelled just two weeks before tipoff due to Covid-19. Atlanta previously hosted the event at the Omni (1977) and at the Georgia Dome (2002, 2007, 2013), and Mercedes-Benz Stadium was on tap to be the venue for the first time in 2020.

Georgia Tech previously served as the host institution for the NCAA Men’s Final Four in 2002, 2007 and 2013. Tech also has hosted two NCAA Women’s Final Fours in 1993 and 2003, as well as nine NCAA men’s regional tournaments and eight first- and second-round events. Another NCAA regional will be played in Atlanta in March (March 28-30, 2025).

“We’re thrilled that the NCAA Division I Men’s Final Four will return to Atlanta in 2031,” Georgia Tech director of athletics J Batt said. “Hosting the Final Four puts our Institute, our athletics department and our great city and state on the worldwide stage. We couldn’t be more excited to continue working with our friends at the Atlanta Sports Council, the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau, AMB Sports & Entertainment, the Georgia World Congress Center Authority, the City of Atlanta and the State of Georgia to welcome basketball fans from across the globe to Atlanta in 2031.”

The NCAA previously named San Antonio (Alamodome – 2025), Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium – 2026 and 2029), Detroit (Ford Field – 2027), Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium – 2028) and North Texas (AT&T Stadium – 2030) as the host cities for the NCAA Men’s Final Four leading up to the event’s return to Atlanta in 2031.

The Atlanta Sports Council spearheaded the bid alongside its partners in the community including Georgia Tech, the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Georgia World Congress Center Authority, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia.

The 2031 NCAA Men’s Final Four joins an all-star slate of world-class sporting events that are scheduled to be played in the Atlanta area over the coming years:

2025 College Football Playoff National Championship (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Division I Regional (State Farm Arena)

2025 MLB All-Star Game (Truist Park)

2026 FIFA World Cup (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

2031 NCAA Men’s Final Four (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

ATLANTA HISTORY OF HOSTING NCAA BASKETBALL EVENTS

Year Event Venue Host 1977 NCAA Men’s Final Four Omni Georgia 1981 NCAA Men’s East Regional Omni Metro Conference 1984 NCAA Men’s East Regional Omni Georgia Tech 1985 NCAA Men’s East 1st -2nd Rounds Omni Georgia Tech 1986 NCAA Men’s Southeast Regional Omni Georgia Tech 1987 NCAA Men’s Southeast 1st – 2nd Rounds Omni Georgia Tech 1988 NCAA Men’s Southeast 1st – 2nd Rounds Omni Georgia Tech 1989 NCAA Men’s Southeast 1st – 2nd Rounds Omni Georgia Tech 1990 NCAA Men’s East 1st and 2nd Rounds Omni Georgia Tech 1991 NCAA Men’s Southeast 1st – 2nd Rounds Omni Georgia Tech 1992 NCAA Men’s Southeast 1st – 2nd Rounds Omni Georgia Tech 1993 NCAA Women’s Final Four Omni Georgia Tech 1996 NCAA Men’s East Regional Georgia Dome Georgia Tech 1998 NCAA Men’s South 1st-2nd Rounds Georgia Dome Georgia Tech 2001 NCAA Men’s South Regional Georgia Dome Georgia Tech 2002 NCAA Men’s Final Four Georgia Dome Georgia Tech 2003 NCAA Women’s Final Four Georgia Dome Georgia Tech 2004 NCAA Men’s Atlanta Regional Georgia Dome Georgia Tech 2006 NCAA Men’s Atlanta Regional Georgia Dome Georgia Tech 2007 NCAA Men’s Final Four Georgia Dome Georgia Tech 2012 NCAA Men’s South Regional Georgia Dome Georgia Tech 2013 NCAA Men’s Final Four Georgia Dome Georgia Tech 2018 NCAA Men’s South Regional State Farm Arena Georgia Tech 2020 NCAA Men’s Final Four (cancelled/Covid-19) Mercedes-Benz Stadium Georgia Tech 2025 NCAA Men’s South Regional State Farm Arena Georgia Tech 2031 NCAA Men’s Final Four Mercedes-Benz Stadium Georgia Tech

