Georgia Tech Athletics Partners with Proof of the Pudding

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech and popular Atlanta catering company Proof of the Pudding have announced a partnership to provide catering services to all premium spaces on game days at Bobby Dodd Stadium and McCamish Pavilion, as well as the Champions Edge dining hall in the Arthur B. Edge Athletics Center.

Rated the No. 1 caterer in Atlanta, Proof of the Pudding has provided services for premier Atlanta venues such as the Georgia International Convention Center, the Carter Center and Infinite Energy Arena, and Georgia Tech becomes the company’s fifth major college sports account, joining Auburn, Duke, Georgia and Jacksonville State.

“Georgia Tech Athletics is proud to have Proof of the Pudding as our new catering provider,” said Marvin Lewis, Tech’s associate athletic director for administration and finance. “We’ve been very pleased with their service and offerings with respect to our football team’s needs in their preseason camp, as well as in the Champions Edge facility since it re-opened for the fall semester. We’re confident that our patrons in the premium areas of the football and basketball venues will really enjoy the food and the service they receive on game days.”

Champions Edge serves all of the student-athletes on campus and during the height of the school year, POP will feed over 500 meals a day with a focus on local, sustainable ingredients. Executive chef Jimmy Petracci collaborates closely with Leah Thomas, Georgia Tech’s assistant athletic director for student-athlete development, as well as coaches and trainers to develop menus that cover all nutritional needs.

“We believe in using as much food as possible that is sourced locally and in supporting our local vendors and farms,” said Petracci. “Our philosophy is that all food is cooked fresh with proven recipes and tastes indigenous to Atlanta. You can taste the difference.”