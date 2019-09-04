Georgia Tech Athletics Partners with Proof of the Pudding

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech and popular Atlanta catering company Proof of the Pudding have announced a partnership to provide catering services to all premium spaces on game days at Bobby Dodd Stadium and McCamish Pavilion, as well as the Champions Edge dining hall in the Arthur B. Edge Athletics Center.
Rated the No. 1 caterer in Atlanta, Proof of the Pudding has provided services for premier Atlanta venues such as the Georgia International Convention Center, the Carter Center and Infinite Energy Arena, and Georgia Tech becomes the company’s fifth major college sports account, joining Auburn, Duke, Georgia and Jacksonville State.
“Georgia Tech Athletics is proud to have Proof of the Pudding as our new catering provider,” said Marvin Lewis, Tech’s associate athletic director for administration and finance. “We’ve been very pleased with their service and offerings with respect to our football team’s needs in their preseason camp, as well as in the Champions Edge facility since it re-opened for the fall semester. We’re confident that our patrons in the premium areas of the football and basketball venues will really enjoy the food and the service they receive on game days.”
Champions Edge serves all of the student-athletes on campus and during the height of the school year, POP will feed over 500 meals a day with a focus on local, sustainable ingredients. Executive chef Jimmy Petracci collaborates closely with Leah Thomas, Georgia Tech’s assistant athletic director for student-athlete development, as well as coaches and trainers to develop menus that cover all nutritional needs.
“We believe in using as much food as possible that is sourced locally and in supporting our local vendors and farms,” said Petracci. “Our philosophy is that all food is cooked fresh with proven recipes and tastes indigenous to Atlanta. You can taste the difference.”
Proof will also be in charge of all of the premium dining areas during the football, baseball and men’s and women’s basketball season. POP is currently developing menus for all of these with a focus on local vendors and farms to make the game day experience truly remarkable. A few vendors and partners to note: local Atlanta charity The Giving Kitchen, that benefits food service workers in need, will be featuring “The Hero Cookie,” in the Club and President’s Suites areas with proceeds directly benefitting the charity. POP will also be featuring local vendors’ ingredients such as Doux South mustards and pickles, Sweet Grass Dairy Cheeses and Springer Mountain Farms chicken.
ACC Network has launched!
The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.
Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.