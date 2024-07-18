Georgia Tech Announces Revamped Junior Jackets Club

For just $50 a year, each Junior Jackets member will receive a comprehensive fan package, which includes:

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech Athletics is excited to announce the revamping of the Junior Jackets Club for the upcoming 2024-25 season! The Junior Jackets Club is an exclusive membership program designed to elevate the fan experience for children aged 12 and under.

Pick-Up Information

Junior Jackets members will be notified through the monthly newsletter about designated pick-up dates, which will coordinate with Junior Jackets designated Georgia Tech sporting events. Alternative pick-up or shipping arrangements can be made by emailing GTMarketing@athletics.gatech.edu.

