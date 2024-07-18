Open search form
Georgia Tech Announces Revamped Junior Jackets Club

Share

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech Athletics is excited to announce the revamping of the Junior Jackets Club for the upcoming 2024-25 season! The Junior Jackets Club is an exclusive membership program designed to elevate the fan experience for children aged 12 and under.

Junior Jackets Club Information

For just $50 a year, each Junior Jackets member will receive a comprehensive fan package, which includes:

  • Junior Jackets T-shirt, Credential, and Lanyard: Show off your Junior Jacket pride with exclusive merchandise.
  • Junior Jackets Monthly Newsletters: Stay up-to-date with all the latest news and events.
  • Special Offers: Enjoy exclusive deals throughout the year.
  • Tickets: Receive one free child ticket for one event in each of the following sports; football, volleyball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball, and softball.
  • Experiences: Members will receive special experiences on select event days throughout the year.
  • Printable/Digital Activities: Participation in fun printable and digital activities throughout the year.

Click HERE to purchase a Junior Jacket membership today!

Pick-Up Information

Junior Jackets members will be notified through the monthly newsletter about designated pick-up dates, which will coordinate with Junior Jackets designated Georgia Tech sporting events. Alternative pick-up or shipping arrangements can be made by emailing GTMarketing@athletics.gatech.edu.

For more information and to join the Junior Jackets Club, please stay tuned for updates on our official website and social media channels.

Contact

GT Marketing

Email: GTMarketing@athletics.gatech.edu

Join us and be a part of the Yellow Jackets family!

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

