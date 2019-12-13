Georgia Tech Announces Baseball Staff Agreements

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech has finalized a contract extension for baseball head coach Danny Hall, director of athletics Todd Stansbury announced on Friday. Combined with the two seasons remaining on Hall’s current contract, Hall is now signed to remain the Yellow Jackets’ skipper through the 2023 season.

“Coach Hall is one of college baseball’s best and most legendary coaches, and we’re fortunate to have him continue to lead our baseball program,” Stansbury said. “I am very excited about Coach Hall and the staff he has put together. The momentum that they continue to build is paying off on the recruiting trail, which is a huge part of what will lead us back to Omaha.”

The winningest coach in Georgia Tech history, Hall has been at the helm since 1994, leading the Yellow Jackets to three College World Series appearances, 21 NCAA Tournament berths, six ACC regular-season/divisional championships, five ACC Tournament championships, and has helped tutor a staggering 126 Major League Baseball Draft selections.

Other achievements from Hall’s tenure on The Flats include:

Led or finished second in the ACC in batting or run production 15 times;

108 all-America selections by 41 different players;

126 all-ACC selections;

Two National Players of the Year;

28 Major League Baseball players;

14 academic all-Americans and 11 additional academic all-district honorees;

23 freshman all-America honors;

200+ student-athletes named to the ACC academic honor roll.

A four-time ACC Coach of the Year, most recently in 2019, only four active head coaches currently own more career wins than Hall’s 1,270 – including a school-record 1,062 at Georgia Tech. All the more impressive, Hall owns better than a 65 percent win percentage for both his 32-year career and 26-year tenure at Tech.

“I’m thankful and honored to be head coach here at Georgia Tech,” Hall said. “I still come to work every day excited about being part of such a special institution. I want to thank President Ángel Cabrera and athletics director Todd Stansbury for their support of me, my family, our coaching staff and Georgia Tech baseball. We will continue to build a championship-caliber program here and represent the Yellow Jackets well on and off the field.”

In addition to Hall’s extension, Georgia Tech also finalized contracts that will keep hitting coach James Ramsey and pitching coach Danny Borrell on staff through 2022.

Stansbury continued, “Extending Coach Hall’s contract, providing multi-year contracts for assistant coaches Danny Borrell and James Ramsey and the Phase II renovation of Russ Chandler Stadium are all investments to allow Georgia Tech baseball to compete for championships at the highest level. It’s an exciting time for Georgia Tech baseball and I’m glad that Coach Hall will continue to lead the program to even greater heights.”

In Ramsey’s first season, the Yellow Jackets led the ACC in hitting (.297), ranked second in the conference in run production (464), hits (702), slugging (.462) and finished third in home runs (418) and walks (356) during a 43-win campaign that featured a program-record 10-straight series wins and nine-straight ACC series victories.

Borrell is entering his first season with the White and Gold after spending 18 years in the New York Yankees organization, first for seven years as a pitcher before taking over as a pitching coach and then the pitching coordinator for its renowned farm system. Over the last three seasons, Borrell helped lead the Yankees to be statistically the best pitching organization in baseball.

Continuing its vision for its nationally renowned baseball program, Georgia Tech athletics will break ground on Phase II of renovations at Russ Chandler Stadium following the conclusion of the 2020 season. Georgia Tech exceeded its fundraising goal for the renovations, which aim to improve fan experience, enhance player development and celebrate the Yellow Jackets’ rich baseball history.

Season tickets for ACC Coastal Division Champion Georgia Tech's 2020 regular season are on sale now.

