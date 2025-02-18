Georgia Tech Announces 2025 Family Weekend, Homecoming Dates

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech has set the dates for its annual Family Weekend and Homecoming festivities in 2025. Tech football will host Temple on Sept. 20 for Family Weekend and the Yellow Jackets will square off with Syracuse on Oct. 25 for Homecoming.

The only way to guarantee tickets for the highly sought-after Family Weekend and Homecoming games are to purchase season tickets, which are available now and include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ full six-game slate at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2025. Georgia Tech season ticket members will also have elevated seating priority for tickets purchased for the 2025 edition of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” versus archrival Georgia, set for Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Season ticket prices remain unchanged from 2024, with packages beginning at just $225. For more information and to become a season ticket member today, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

Additionally, excusive, full-service tailgate packages for the 2025 Georgia Tech football season are available now through REVELxp – the official Fan Experience Partner of Georgia Tech athletics. A season tailgate package allows fans to secure their tailgating spot for every game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2025, including high-demand matchups that sell out quickly, like Family Weekend, Homecoming and the renewal of Tech’s rivalry with Clemson on Sept. 13.

To secure a full-season tailgate package, visit revelxp.com/Georgia-Tech.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

