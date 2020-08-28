Georgia Tech and International Basketball

Alade Aminu
- The only Georgia Tech player to participate in two Olympic games in basketball, he competed for Nigeria in 2012 in London and 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.
Kenny Anderson
- Played on bronze medal-winning United States team at the 1990 World Championships
Chris Bosh
- Became only the second Tech alumnus to make the U.S. Olympic team in the 2008 games in Beijing, China, which won the gold medal. They were known as the “Redeem Team” after the U.S. won the bronze medal in 2004 in Athens.
- Helped U.S. win the bronze medal at the 2006 FIBA World Championships in Japan.
Bobby Cremins
- Assistant Coach for the 1996 U.S. Olympic Team–Dream Team III–which captured the gold medal at the Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta. Chosen by head coach Lenny Wilkens along with Clem Haskins of Minnesota and Jerry Sloan of the Utah Jazz
- Assisted Arizona’s Lute Olsen in coaching the U.S. team to a gold medal at the 1986 World Championships and Goodwill Games in Madrid, Spain
- In 1989, coached a U.S. squad to qualification for the 1990 World Championships
Dion Glover
- Helped U.S. win the gold medal at the 1998 Goodwill Games in New York, N.Y.
Tom Hammonds
- Played for gold medal-winning U.S. squad in the 1986 World Basketball Championships in Madrid, Spain
- Attended 1988 Olympic Trials
Stephon Marbury
- Helped U.S. win the bronze medal at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Greece
Mark Price
- Helped U.S. win a gold medal at the 1983 Pan Am Games in Caracas, Venezuela
- Also played on gold medal-winning team at the 1984 World Championships
- Invited to 1984 Olympic Trials
- As a pro, played for Dream Team II, which won a gold medal at the 1994 World Championships in Toronto
Pete Silas
- Played for gold medal-winning U.S. squad in the 1955 Pan Am Games in Mexico City, Mexico
USA National Team – Olympics
- 1996 – Bobby Cremins/assistant coach (gold medal)
- 2004 – Stephon Marbury (bronze medal)
- 2008 – Chris Bosh (gold medal)
USA National Team – World Championships
- 1986 – Tom Hammonds (gold medal)
- 1986 – Bobby Cremins/assistant coach (gold medal)
- 1990 – Kenny Anderson (bronze medal)
- 1994 – Mark Price (gold medal)
- 2006 – Chris Bosh (bronze medal)
Additional USA Team History
- Chris Bosh – 2006-08 Select National Team Program, 2010-12 Men’s National Team
- Robert Carter, Jr. – 2013 U19 Training Camp
- Jason Collier – 1996 Nike Hoop Summit
- Bobby Cremins (assistant coach) – 1986 Goodwill Games (gold medal), 1989 World Championships Qualifying Team
- Derrick Favors – 2013 Men’s National Team Mini-Camp
- Marcus Georges-Hunt – 2013 U19 Training Camp
- Dion Glover – 1997 Nike Hoop Summit, 1998 Goodwill Games (gold medal)
- Tom Hammonds – 1988 Olympic Trials
- Michael Maddox – 1995 U19 Team
- Stephon Marbury – 1995 Nike Hoop Summit, 1995 USA U19 Team
- Craig Neal – 1993 FIBA Americas Qualifying Team
- Josh Okogie – 2017 U19 Team
- Mark Price – 1983 Pan American Games Team (gold medal)
- Pete Silas – 1955 Pan American Games Team (gold medal)
- Thaddeus Young – 2006 Nike Hoop Summit, 2009 Men’s National Team Mini-Camp, 2019 Men’s National Team training camp
Other Nations
- Alade Aminu – Nigerian team member in 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games
- Josh Okogie – Nigerian team member in 2019 FIBA World Championships