Georgia Tech Advances to 2020-21 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Tournament

In a season where the Yellow Jackets ranked as high as No. 8 in the nation and piled up 10 sweeps out of their 13 total wins, Georgia Tech capped the regular season with a 3-1 win over Duke to move into the postseason at 13-4 overall. Over the course of the season, a pair of Jackets each garnered ACC Player of the Week honors in junior outside hitter Mariana Brambilla (10/27) and sophomore outside hitter Julia Bergmann (10/13). The pair finished the regular season among the country’s best as Bergmann leads the ACC in aces (15 th in the NCAA), while Brambilla is second in the conference in kills per set and points per set.

Georgia Tech (13-4, 13-4 ACC) will face Lipscomb (17-2, 11-1 ASUN) on April 14 at 7 p.m. for the first round of the tournament in Omaha, Neb. The Bisons are coming off ASUN Championships for the regular season and conference tournament, earning an automatic bid after winning 11 straight matches including seven sweeps to date. The winner of the first-round contest will advance to the second round to take on No. 3 seed Minnesota (15-2, 15-2 B1G) on April 15 at 7 p.m. Both matches will be streamed on ESPN3.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball has been selected to the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship tournament for the 10 th time in program history and first time since 2009, earning an at-large bid in the field of 48 teams announced during the 2020-21 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Selection Show on Sunday. The selection marks the first berth in the Big Dance for the Yellow Jackets under head coach Michelle Collier.

The championship will take place in Omaha, Neb., where all rounds of the tournament will be played among the 48 participating teams April 14-24 at the CHI Health Center Omaha Convention Center and Arena, hosted by the University of Nebraska and MECA. Following the first two rounds April 14 and 15, regional semifinals will be played April 18. Regional finals will take place on April 19.

The regional winners will advance to the national semifinals and championship final hosted on April 22 and 24 at the CHI Health Center Omaha arena. The national semifinal matches and championship match will broadcast on ESPN2. All matches will be streamed on various ESPN networks.

SCHEDULE

First round – April 14

Second round – April 15

Regional semifinals – April 18

Regional finals – April 19

National semifinals – April 22

National Championship – April 24

Tech in the Tournament

Georgia Tech’s selection to the 2020-21 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship marks the 10th appearance in program history. Tech’s first action in the Big Dance came in 1994 after winning the ACC regular season title. The Jackets would advance to the second round of the tournament that season and follow suit for the next pair of seasons. Tech reached the second round of the tournament after winning a second consecutive ACC regular season title as well as the ACC Tournament title in 1995 and placing second in the ACC in 1996. From 1999-2004, Georgia Tech reached five straight NCAA Tournaments, advancing as far as the Elite Eight in 2003 followed by the Sweet 16 in 2004. Over that span, the Jackets claimed three ACC regular season titles and one ACC Tournament title. A first round appearance in the tournament in 2009 was Tech’s most recent tournament appearance until Sunday’s selection.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.