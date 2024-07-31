Georgia Tech 2024 Cross Country Schedule Announced

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s cross-country program has announced its 2024 schedule of competition, highlighted by the Yellow Jackets hosting their own meet, the Georgia Tech XC Invitational on Oct. 4 at Bouckaert Farm in Fairburn, Ga.

The five-meet regular season begins Friday, Aug. 30 as the Jackets compete in the Kennesaw State Invitational at the Allatoona Creek Park in Acworth, Ga., followed by the Southern Showcase Sept. 13 at the John Hunt Cross Country Running Park in Huntsville, Ala., and the Mizzou Gans Creek Classic Sept. 27 at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Mo.

After hosting the Georgia Tech XC Invitational, the Jackets travel to Bryan-College Station, Texas, Oct. 18 for the Arturo Barrios Invitational at the Watts Cross Country Course.