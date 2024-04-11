George, Murphy Earns Spots on All-ACC Academic Team

Charlotte, N.C. – Georgia Tech freshman Naithan George and graduate senior Carter Murphy have both been named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Men’s Basketball team, the conference office announced Thursday.
A total of 63 ACC men’s basketball players were named to the team. Candidates must have a minimum 3.0 grade point average for their career as well as a minimum 3.0 GPA during the most recently completed semester/quarter. Graduate students must have an undergraduate and graduate career minimum grade point average of 3.0 as well a minimum 3.0 GPA during the most recently completed semester/quarter. Athletic criteria considered includes participation in 50 percent of his team’s scheduled games.
George (Toronto, Ontario) and Murphy (Phoenix, Ariz.), who transferred from the Air Force Academy, both earned perfect 4.0 grade-point averages in the fall semester (the spring semester is not yet complete). George is enrolled in business administration, while Murphy is in Tech’s graduate operations research program as he fulfills his 5-year obligation to the Air Force.
A 6-3 guard, George did not play in the Yellow Jackets’ first three games, but entered the starting lineup in game 4 and remained there for the remainder of the season. He averaged 9.8 points and 4.7 assists per game, ranking No. 2 in the ACC in assist average and seventh in assist/turnover ratio. Murphy, a 6-4 guard, missed significant time with an injury but played in half of the Jackets’ ACC games, and averaged 1.8 points while connecting on 36.8 percent of his three-point shots.
