Game Time Set for Tech Football’s Season Opener vs. FSU

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s 2024 season opener versus Florida State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland will kick off at noon ET (5 p.m. IT) on Saturday, Aug. 24 and be televised nationally on ESPN, the Walt Disney Co. announced during its ad sales up front presentation on Tuesday.

The first game of the 2024 college football season will air on ESPN immediately following the conclusion of ESPN Gameday, which will also broadcast live from Dublin.

The highly anticipated season opener pits Georgia Tech, which finished 7-6 overall, 5-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play in 2023 (good for a tie for fourth place in the 14-team ACC) returns 16 starters in ’24 – including all-ACC honorees DL Zeek Biggers, OL Joe Fusile, RB Jamal Haynes, QB Haynes King, WR Eric Singleton, Jr. and OL Jordan Williams – against defending ACC champion Florida State, which finished 13-1 a season ago.

A limited number of tickets remain available through the Georgia Tech athletics ticket office at ramblinwreck.com and official Georgia Tech travel packages are available at gt2ireland.com.

Kickoff times for the Jackets’ next three games of the 2024 season – Aug. 31 vs. Georgia State, Sept. 7 at Syracuse and Sept. 14 vs. VMI – are expected to be announced by the ACC and its television partners in the coming weeks.

