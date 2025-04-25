Game One Against No. 19 Clemson Sees Tech Fall, 6-2

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (26-18, 10-9 ACC) dropped game one of the series against No. 19 Clemson (38-13, 17-5 ACC) with a 6-2 finish on Friday night.

QUICK HITS

Sophia Voyles started her 21 st game of the season in the circle and threw two strikeouts across 3.1 innings pitched.

game of the season in the circle and threw two strikeouts across 3.1 innings pitched. Kinsey Norton made her 26 th appearance of the season in relief of Voyles in the fourth inning.

appearance of the season in relief of Voyles in the fourth inning. Makayla Coffield made her 21 st appearance this season as she relieved Norton in the fifth inning and recorded two strikeouts in her 2.2 total innings pitched.

appearance this season as she relieved Norton in the fifth inning and recorded two strikeouts in her 2.2 total innings pitched. Alyssa Willer slammed her seventh home run of the season over the left field wall in the second inning to give Tech an early lead.

Of Willer’s seven total home runs, six of them were recorded against ACC opponents (Stanford, Cal, North Carolina, Pitt (2).

The freshman went on to score her second run of the game in the bottom of the seventh to earn her 10 th multi-run game of the season.

multi-run game of the season. Emma Minghini recorded her third hit of the season as she stepped in to pinch hit in the bottom of the seventh. Minghini now has recorded a hit in back-to-back games after hitting a single in Tuesday’s game against No. 24 Georgia.

Addison Leschber extended her reached base streak to nine games on Friday, which stands as the longest active reached base streak. Leschber’s current streak is just one game shy of tying her previous reached base streak of 10-games.

How it Happened

Voyles began in the circle for Tech and held the No. 19 Clemson scoreless through two complete innings. She began the game catching two Tigers swinging.

With two outs on the board, Willer stepped up and slammed a solo home run over left center to give Tech a one-run lead in the second inning.

Clemson responded with a solo home run of its own over right center to tie the game in the top of the third.

The Tigers extended their lead in the top of the fourth with a two-run home run over left field. Norton relieved Voyles following the home run and helped Tech get the two remaining outs needed to get the Jackets back up to bat.

The fifth inning saw another three runs come home for Clemson after a double cleared the loaded bases. Coffield was sent in to relieve Norton and collected her first out of the game as one Tiger was caught swinging.

After a scoreless sixth inning for both teams, singles from Willer and Minghini got the Jackets on base before a single from Paige Vukadinovich sent Willer home for the second time.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech softball will continue its three-game series against No. 19 Clemson on Saturday at 7 p.m. Saturday’s game will be available to stream on ACCN.

