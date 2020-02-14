Frosh Pitching Shuts Out St. Peter’s on Opening Day

Box Score (.pdf) | Photo Gallery

THE FLATS – Four freshmen pitchers combined for the shutout as No. 19 Georgia Tech baseball defeated St. Peter’s end-to-end 6-0 on Friday afternoon at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The game opened with the first all-freshman battery on Opening Day for the first time in Yellow Jackets (1-0) history as RHP Zach Maxwell fanned five batters and surrendered just one hit in 4.0 innings as Jake Holland worked behind the dish.

In relief, freshman LHP Dalton Smith (1-0) earned the win, allowing just a hit and striking out three over his 2.0 innings of work, while frosh righty Brody Westbrooks struck out four over 2.0 hitless innings. Freshman RHP Ben King closed the final frame, striking out one and allowing just one hit.

Freshmen also worked well at the plate as first baseman Drew Compton launched a solo home run down the right-field line in his first collegiate plate appearance, while Holland finished with a double. Leading the team offensively was junior shortstop Luke Waddell, who reached base three times on two singles and a walk, while junior outfielder Baron Radcliff and senior second baseman Austin Wilhite both finished with an RBI.

The Peacocks (0-1) were held to just three hits on the day, while starter RHP Ian Concevitch (0-1) received the loss after surrendering four runs on seven hits in 4.2 innings of work.

The Yellow Jackets continue in the Atlanta Challenge on Saturday when they host Cincinnati at Russ Chandler Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

Postgame Notes:

Georgia Tech improved to 26-1 in home openers under head coach Danny Hall.

Compton became the third player since 2015 to homer in first plate appearance – Michael Guldberg in 2018 (vs. Dartmouth); Blake Jackson on Opening Day in 2015 (vs. St. John’s).

Tech featured an all-freshman battery on Opening Day for the first time in program history – RHP Zach Maxwell and catcher Jake Holland.

and catcher . At the plate, Georgia Tech did not strikeout for the game.

