Freestone Advances to Main Draw at ITA Regionals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Brandon Freestone won two matches on Thursday in the qualifying draw of the ITA Southeast Regional Championships to earn a spot in the main draw, which begins Friday.

Freestone started the day beating PJ Kotan (UNF), 6-3, 6-1, to advance to round two of the qualifying draw, where he faced off against Kennesaw State’s Sebastian Osorio. Freestone took the first set, 6-4, before Osorio evened things up in the second. But Freestone was dominant in the deciding third set, winning 6-1 and carving out a spot on the main draw.

Freestone will join Chris Yun, Pablo Schelcher, Andres Martin, Marcus McDaniel and Keshav Chopra in main draw singles, which begin Friday.

Tech will also have three teams competing in the doubles main draw – Martin/Chopra, Schelcher/McDaniel and Freestone/Yun.

Updated draws will be released prior to competition.

Qualifying Draw Results

R2 – Brandon Freestone (GT) def. Sebastian Osorio (KSU), 6-4, 4-6, 6-1

R1 – Brandon Freestone (GT) def. PJ Kotan (UNF), 6-3, 6-1

