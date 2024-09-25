Freer Named Campbell Trophy Semifinalist

Freer earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical and biomolecular engineering from Tech in May 2023 and aspires to work as a chemical engineer following the conclusion of his football career.

Freer, Georgia Tech’s three-year starting long snapper, is enrolled in the Institute’s prestigious Ph.D. program in chemical and biomolecular engineering. He is the first known student-athlete to ever be enrolled in a Ph.D. program at Georgia Tech while still a member of the football team. He spends dozens of hours doing research in a laboratory each week in addition to his football tasks.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech redshirt senior long snapper Henry Freer (College Park, Ga./Woodward Academy) is a semifinalist for the 2024 William V. Campbell Trophy, the National Football Foundation announced on Wednesday. The Campbell Trophy is college football’s premier academic award, recognizing the nation’s absolute best scholar-athlete for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

The National Football Foundation will announce 12-14 finalists for the 35th-annual Campbell Trophy in October and the winner will be announced on Dec. 10 at the NFF’s annual awards dinner in Las Vegas. Campbell Trophy finalists receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship, while the winner’s scholarship award is increased to $25,000.

Freer and the Yellow Jackets have an open date this week before hosting Duke on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Tickets for the pivotal Atlantic Coast Conference clash between Tech (3-2) and Duke (4-0) are still available and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

