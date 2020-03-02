Francesca Pan Earns All-ACC Honors

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech senior Francesca Pan picked up a pair of Atlantic Coast Conference postseason accolades as announced by the conference office Monday. Pan was named All-ACC second team by the league’s head coaches and All-ACC honorable mention by the Blue Ribbon Panel.
A four-year starter for the Yellow Jackets, Pan leads the team in scoring, averaging 12.9 points per game. The Bassano del Grappa, Italy, native has posted 18 games scoring in double figures during her senior season and ranks in the top 20 in the league in scoring. She has recorded seven games scoring 20-plus points, including recording a career-high 30 points in Tech’s win at No. 4 NC State.
On Senior Day against No. 17/18 Florida State, Pan led the Jackets with 23 points, hitting six three-pointers to match her career-high. She has hit three or more three-pointers in six outings this season and has led the team in scoring in 11 games during her final campaign.
In her collegiate career, Pan has amassed 1,597 points, currently ranking sixth all-time in Tech’s career scoring leaderboard, has played in 126 games and started 122. She ranks second all-time in career three-pointers made with 243.
Georgia Tech, the No. 7 seed in this week’s ACC Tournament, opens play at 6 p.m. on Thursday facing either Notre Dame or Pittsburgh in second round action.
2019-20 All-ACC Team (as voted on by the league’s Blue Ribbon Panel)
First Team
Haley Gorecki, Gr., G, Duke
Kiah Gillespie, Sr., F, Florida State
Nicki Ekhomu, Sr., G, Florida State
Dana Evans, Jr., G, Louisville
Jazmine Jones, Sr., G, Louisville
Kylee Shook, Sr., F, Louisville
Elissa Cunane, So., C, NC State
Janelle Bailey, Jr., C, North Carolina
Kiara Lewis, Jr., G, Syracuse
Jocelyn Willoughby, Sr., G, Virginia
Second Team
Emma Guy, Sr., F, Boston College
Taylor Soule, So., F, Boston College
Leaonna Odom, Sr., F, Duke
Aisha Sheppard, Sr., G, Virginia Tech
Ivana Raca, Sr., F, Wake Forest
Honorable Mention
Francesca Pan, Sr., G, Georgia Tech
Aislinn Konig, Sr., G, NC State
Taylor Koenen, Sr., G, North Carolina
Destinee Walker, Gr., G, Notre Dame
Taja Cole, Gr., G, Virginia Tech
All-ACC Freshman Team
Amari Robinson, G, Clemson
Jakia Brown-Turner, G, NC State
Malu Tshitenge, F, North Carolina
Sam Brunelle, F, Notre Dame
Katlyn Gilbert, G, Notre Dame
Anaya Peoples, G, Notre Dame
Dayshanette Harris, G, Pitt
Elizabeth Kitley, C, Virginia Tech
2019-20 All-ACC Team (as voted on by the league’s head coaches)
First Team
Emma Guy, Sr., F, Boston College
Haley Gorecki, Gr., G, Duke
Kiah Gillespie, Sr., F, Florida State
Nicki Ekhomu, Sr., G, Florida State
Dana Evans, Jr., G, Louisville
Jazmine Jones, Sr., G, Louisville
Elissa Cunane, So., C, NC State
Kiara Lewis, Jr., G, Syracuse
Jocelyn Willoughby, Sr., G, Virginia
Aisha Sheppard, Sr., G, Virginia Tech
Second Team
Leaonna Odom, Sr., F, Duke
Francesca Pan, Sr., G, Georgia Tech
Kylee Shook, Sr., F, Louisville
Aislinn Konig, Sr., G, NC State
Ivana Raca, Sr., F, Wake Forest
Honorable Mention
Taylor Soule, So., F, Boston College
Janelle Bailey, Jr., C, North Carolina
Taylor Koenen, Sr., G, North Carolina
All-ACC Freshman Team
Amari Robinson, G, Clemson
Jada Boyd, F, NC State
Jakia Brown-Turner, G, NC State
Malu Tshitenge, F, North Carolina
Sam Brunelle, F, Notre Dame
Katlyn Gilbert, G, Notre Dame
Dayshanette Harris, G, Pitt
Elizabeth Kitley, C, Virginia Tech
All-ACC Defensive Team
Haley Gorecki, Gr., G, Duke
Jazmine Jones, Sr., G, Louisville
Kylee Shook, Sr., F, Louisville
Mykea Gray, Jr., G, Miami
Taja Cole, Gr., G, Virginia Tech
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.