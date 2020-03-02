Francesca Pan Earns All-ACC Honors

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech senior Francesca Pan picked up a pair of Atlantic Coast Conference postseason accolades as announced by the conference office Monday. Pan was named All-ACC second team by the league’s head coaches and All-ACC honorable mention by the Blue Ribbon Panel.

A four-year starter for the Yellow Jackets, Pan leads the team in scoring, averaging 12.9 points per game. The Bassano del Grappa, Italy, native has posted 18 games scoring in double figures during her senior season and ranks in the top 20 in the league in scoring. She has recorded seven games scoring 20-plus points, including recording a career-high 30 points in Tech’s win at No. 4 NC State.

On Senior Day against No. 17/18 Florida State, Pan led the Jackets with 23 points, hitting six three-pointers to match her career-high. She has hit three or more three-pointers in six outings this season and has led the team in scoring in 11 games during her final campaign.

In her collegiate career, Pan has amassed 1,597 points, currently ranking sixth all-time in Tech’s career scoring leaderboard, has played in 126 games and started 122. She ranks second all-time in career three-pointers made with 243.

Georgia Tech, the No. 7 seed in this week’s ACC Tournament, opens play at 6 p.m. on Thursday facing either Notre Dame or Pittsburgh in second round action.