Fowler Takes Gold in Men’s 3-Meter on Day One of ACC Championships

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech started its week at ACC Championships with a gold medal finish from Max Fowler, as the sophomore diver took first place in the men’s 3-meter event with a new personal best score of 421.90.

His finals score sits fourth in the Tech record book for the event. In the morning session, Fowler finished second in the prelims of the men’s 3-meter event, totaling a 399.85.

Elijah Klier finished in the points for Tech, coming in 15th in the prelims with a score of 313.65. Alex Scott finished just outside the points, coming in 29th in the prelims (289.85), while Luke Dotson finished 39th (224.55).

In the prelims of the women’s 1 meter, four Yellow Jackets participated on the boards, but none advanced to the finals. Elizabeth Powley was the top finisher in prelims, taking 28th (226.90). Anna Bradescu was close behind in 31st (224.95), while Ava Gilroy (42nd – 210.40) and Katie McKyton (47th 191.40), rounded out the women’s prelims for Tech.

Tuesday’s swimming actions consisted of relays, opening the nighttime finals with the 200 medley relay, where the team of Vivien Rothwell, Clarissa Sabin, Zora Ripkova and Nina Stanisavljevic swam a 1:37.68, for 12th place and 30 points.

A top ten finished highlighted the men’s 200 medley relay, with the foursome of Berke Saka, Joao Caballero, Leandro Odorici and David Gapinski clocking a 1:24.40 for ninth place.

In the men’s 800 freestyle relay, the team of Vitor Sega, Chris Richardson, Ricky Balduccini and Ben Gerhard swam a 6:19.65 for 11th place.

The women’s 800 freestyle relay team of Lili Gyurinovics, Zara Masud, Phoebe Wright and Sophie Murphy got disqualified for early take off.

Tech returns to action for day two on Wednesday, competing in the 500 free, 20 IM, 50 free, men’s 1-meter and 200 free relay.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

