Fowler Records NCAA Qualifying Score at Zone B Champs 

THE FLATS – On day two of the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships, Georgia Tech swim and dive’s Max Fowler clinched his spot to compete in the Men’s 1 Meter event at the NCAA Championships.

In the event’s preliminaries, Fowler finished with 351.85 and qualified for the finals. Knowing that only the top seven would move on to the national event, he went on to record a fifth place and NCAA qualifying score of 675.15 in the finals.

Alex Scott and Luke Dotson also competed for the Jackets in the Men’s 1 Meter event. Scott finished with a score of 270.55 and Dotson finished with a score of 268.60 in the preliminary round.

In the Women’s 3 Meter event, Lizzie Powley finished with a score of 293.45 and qualified for the finals. Powley finished 14th overall with a score of 567.60.

Katie Mckyton also competed for the Jackets in the Women’s 3 Meter event, finishing with a score of 216.15 in the preliminary round.

UP NEXT

Tech will continue competition at the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships with the Women’s Platform and Men’s 3 Meter events on Tuesday, March 12.

