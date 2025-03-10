Fowler Qualifies for Men’s 3M on Day Two of Zone B Championships

THE FLATS – On day two of the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships, Georgia Tech saw action in the women’s 1-meter and the men’s 3-meter event.

Monday’s action was highlighted by Max Fowler’s performance in the 3-meter event, where the sophomore secured his spot at NCAA Championships yet again, as Fowler already qualified in the 1-meter following Sunday’s performance.

In the prelims, Fowler posted a score of 384.90, which was good for second in the qualifying round. Fowler held strong into the finals, totaling a 788.50 for second place.

Additionally, in the men’s prelims, Luke Dotson totaled a 313.50, while Alex Scott totaled a 311.85.

In the women’s 1-meter prelims, where Lizzie Powley scored a 228.65 to finish 31st in the prelims.

Katie McKyton also participated in the 1-meter event, finishing with a score of 211.65 (37th place).

Tech will continue through Zone B Diving Championships which will last through Wednesday, March 12 in Auburn. Tuesday’s action will consist of the women’s 3-meter and men’s platform.

