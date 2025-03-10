Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

Fowler Qualifies for Men’s 3M on Day Two of Zone B Championships

Share

Monday's Results

THE FLATS – On day two of the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships, Georgia Tech saw action in the women’s 1-meter and the men’s 3-meter event.

Monday’s action was highlighted by Max Fowler’s performance in the 3-meter event, where the sophomore secured his spot at NCAA Championships yet again, as Fowler already qualified in the 1-meter following Sunday’s performance.

In the prelims, Fowler posted a score of 384.90, which was good for second in the qualifying round. Fowler held strong into the finals, totaling a 788.50 for second place.

Additionally, in the men’s prelims, Luke Dotson totaled a 313.50, while Alex Scott totaled a 311.85.

In the women’s 1-meter prelims, where Lizzie Powley scored a 228.65 to finish 31st in the prelims.

Katie McKyton also participated in the 1-meter event, finishing with a score of 211.65 (37th place).

Tech will continue through Zone B Diving Championships which will last through Wednesday, March 12 in Auburn. Tuesday’s action will consist of the women’s 3-meter and men’s platform.

Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTswimdive), Instagram (GTswimdive), Facebook (Georgia Tech Swim and Dive) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com 

RELATED HEADLINES
Swimming & Diving Fowler Leads Tech Divers on Day One at Zone B Diving

Fowler takes second in the finals.

Fowler Leads Tech Divers on Day One at Zone B Diving
Swimming & Diving Divers Head to Zone B Diving Championships

The four-day event starts Sunday and lasts through Wednesday.

Divers Head to Zone B Diving Championships
Swimming & Diving Tech Concludes Action at Last Chance Invite

Tech sets sights on NCAA Championships.

Tech Concludes Action at Last Chance Invite
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets