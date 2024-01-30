Fowler Named ACC Diver of the Week for the Third Time

In day one of swim and dive’s home finale versus South Carolina, Fowler shattered the school record for the men’s 1-meter dive with a score of 407.25. His record-breaking score was 4.65 points better than the previous Tech record of 402.60, set by Ruben Lechuga in 2022.

THE FLATS – For the third time in his young career, Georgia Tech men’s diver Max Fowler has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Diver of the Week, the ACC announced on Tuesday.

Fowler also championed the 3-meter dive in the meet with South Carolina with a score of 414.90.

The freshman was previously named the ACC Diver of the Week on Oct. 31 and Nov. 21.

UP NEXT:

Fowler and the Yellow Jackets are back in action on Friday, Feb. 9 at the Auburn First Chance Meet in Auburn, Ala.

