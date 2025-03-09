Fowler Leads Tech Divers on Day One at Zone B Diving

THE FLATS – On day one of the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships, Georgia Tech sophomore diver Max Fowler led the Jackets in the men’s 1-meter event, finishing second in the finals.

Fowler took first in the prelims with a score of 363.25, and then went on to finish the day with a 705.15 in the finals, good for second place in the event. His second place finish secures him a spot at NCAA Championships.

Luke Dotson also competed in the prelims, finishing 28th with a score of 266.70.

Tech will continue through Zone B Diving Championships which will last through March 12 in Auburn. Monday’s action will consist of the women’s 1-meter and the men’s 3-meter.

