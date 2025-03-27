Fowler Finishes Sixth in One Meter Event at NCAA Championships

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – Two Yellow Jackets were in action in day two of the Men’s NCAA Championships, Berke Saka and Max Fowler.

Action started for the Yellow Jackets with Saka in the 200 IM, with the senior coming in 45th with a time of 1:43.96.

In the men’s 1-meter event, Fowler took fourth in the prelims with a score of 374.00, securing a spot in the finals.

In the finals, Fowler scored a 380.20 for sixth place.

The night closed with action in the 200 free relay, where the team of Leandro Odorici, Robin Yeboah, Saka and David Gapinski swam a 1:17.22 for 23rd place.

Friday’s action will consist the 100 breast (Uros Zivanovic) and 3-meter (Fowler).

