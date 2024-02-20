Fowler Earns Bronze Medal in Men's 1M Dive

THE FLATS – Max Fowler led the Georgia Tech swim and dive teams by earning the bronze medal in the men’s 1m dive.

In the preliminaries, Fowler qualified for the final with a second-place score of 350.35. In the final round, Fowler finished third with a score of 376.55.

Four events were contested today; the Men’s 1M Event, Women’s 3M Event, 200 Medley Relay and 800 Free Relay.

In the diving events, two Jackets scored in the preliminary round. In the men’s 1m dive, Alex Scott finished 24th with a score of 250.20. In the women’s 3m dive, Lizzie Powley placed 14th with a score of 264.20.

Two Jackets just missed the placement to score in the events. Luke Dotson finished 25th for Tech in the men’s 1M event with a score of 248.25. In the women’s 3M event, Anna Bradescu finished in 29th place with a score of 214.35.

Both of the relay events scored points for the Tech men’s and women’s teams.

In the 200 Medley Relays, the men finished 9th and the women finished 11th. The men’s team, comprised of Berke Saka, David Gapinski, Leandro Odorici and Joao Caballero swam a time of 1:24.63.

Vivien Rothwell, Clarissa Sabin, Kiah Smith and Anna Hadjiloizou recorded a new school record with a time of 1:38.48.

The men’s 800 free relay, comprised of Batur Ünlü, Saka, Ricky Balduccini and Vitor Sega recorded a “B” cut time of 6:18.50 finishing in sixth place. Zora Ripkova, Rei Kuramoto, Ari Sakellaris and Sophie Murphy, took home ninth place with a time of 7:10.63.

At the end of the first day, the men sit in 7th place with a team score of 114 points and the women are in 10th place with 85 points.

UP NEXT

The Jackets will continue competition on Wednesday, Feb. 21 with the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 Free, Women’s 1M Diving and 200 Free Relay.

