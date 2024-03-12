Fowler & Bradescu Clinch NCAA Spots

THE FLATS – Max Fowler and Anna Bradescu led the Georgia Tech swim and dive teams on day three of the Zone B Championships with NCAA qualifying performances.

In the men’s 3-meter dive, Fowler qualified for the finals after a third-place finish in the preliminary round with a score of 394.80. Fowler earned a spot at the NCAA Championship with an impressive performance in the final round, with an 805.80 score, finishing first.

Luke Dotson also competed for Tech today, finishing with a score of 265.00 in the preliminary round.

Bradescu competed in the women’s platform dive, in the preliminaries Bradescu finished seventh with a score of 284.90 qualifying from the finals. In the finals, Bradescu would punch her ticket to the NCAA Championship, finishing fifth with a score of 553.90.

Lizzie Powley also competed for the Jackets, ending the day with a score of 219.30 in the preliminary round.

UP NEXT

Tech will conclude competition at the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships with the Men’s Platform event on Wednesday, March 13.

