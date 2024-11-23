Day Two of Georgia Tech Invite Features Win from Fowler and Multiple Top-Ten Times

THE FLATS – Sophomore Diver Max Fowler continues his dominant season on the boards, claiming the 1-meter dive in Saturdays finals, winning with a score of 398.0.

Fowler was first in the prelims as well, totaling a 405.20, just two points off his 1-meter record (407.25).

Platform specialist Anna Bradescu qualified for her second final of the weekend in the women’s 3-meter, finishing second in prelims (311.35) and seventh in finals (284.85).

On the swimming side of the action, Georgia Tech broke another school record – this time in the 200 medley relay. The foursome of Vivien Rothwell, Sabyne Brisson, Zora Ripkova and Nina Stanisavljevic swam a 1:37.34 to open finals action, setting a new program record by over a second (1:38.48, old record).

In the men’s 200 medley relay, the team of Berke Saka, Joao Caballero, Leandro Odorici and David Gapinski finished fourth, with a time of 1:24.43, good for the 4th spot in Tech program history.

In the 800 freestyle relay, Tech had podium finishes in both genders – second for the women and third for the men. The team of Sophie Murphy, Lili Gyurinovics, Phoebe Wright and Ripkova swam a 7:12.61, which sits at seventh in program history. Berke Saka, Chris Richardson, Vitor Sega and Ricky Balduccini swam a 6:22.41, good for sixth in program history.

In individual events, Tech had 54 final appearances, with 23 Yellow Jackets appearing in A finals.

Kendal Chunn kicked off the individual events with a podium finish in the 400 IM, finishing third (4:16.82). Nils Bognar finished fifth in the finals with a time of 3:48.57. Freshman Lukas Vetkoetter finished seventh, swimming a 3:49.51, good for sixth in Tech history.

In the 100 fly final, Ripkova swam a 53:06, which is now the second best time in Tech history. In prelims, Yellow Jackets swam three top-ten program times – Kiah Smith (53.86, 6th), Samanatha Chan (54.10, 8th) and Caroline Pape (54.34, 10th). Antonio Romero finished ninth in the men’s final, swimming a 46.41(6th best program time). Balduccini and Stephen Jones swam top-ten program times in prelims, with Balduccini setting the fourth best time (46.28) and Jones swimming the seventh best (46.51).

In the 200 free, Gyurinovics took fifth place with a 1:46.53 (fourth best time in program history). For the men, Sega took ninth in the final (1:34.97), good for seventh in the Tech history books. Richardson joins him in the top-ten times, swimming a 1:36.02 in prelims for the ninth best spot.

Brisson took seventh in the 100 breast final (1:00.83), while Odorici (52.19) and Cabellero (52.38, third in GT history) had podium finishes, taking second and third, respectively. In prelims, freshman Uros Zivanovic swam a 54.32, good for eighth in Yellow Jacket history.

In the 100 back, Rothwell took fifth place (53.92), which freshman Elisabeth Erlendsdóttir took prelims as an opportunity to put her name in the record book, swimming a 54.52, which sits her at seventh in Tech history. Cade Martin finished seventh in the men’s final (47.75, 7th in GT history), while newcomer Alex McCormick took eighth (49.94, 10th in GT history).

The squad will be back in action Sunday for the final day of the Invite. Prelims will start at 10 a.m., with finals at 5 p.m.

Standings after Saturday:

Men:

Michigan: 928 Florida State: 852 Auburn: 790 Georgia Tech: 645

Women:

Michigan: 1019 Auburn: 808 Florida State: 674.5 Georgia Tech: 671.5

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTswimdive), Instagram (GTswimdive), Facebook (Georgia Tech Swim and Dive) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com