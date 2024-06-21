Fowler Advances to U.S. Olympic Trials Finals

KNOXVILLE, TN- Georgia Tech’s Max Fowler was in action today at the Allen Jones Aquatic Center for the U.S. Olympic Diving Team Trials.

Fowler competed in the men’s 3-meter prelims this morning, advancing to the semifinals after finishing in the top-18 scoring 334.75 points.

In the semifinal round, Fowler finished with an eighth-place score of 385.65 points, advancing to the final round. The 3-meter dive finals are set to begin on Sunday, June 23 at 1:52 p.m.

