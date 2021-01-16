Four Zone Scores Drive Tech at Florida State

The Yellow Jackets were led by reigning ACC Champion senior Camryn Hidalgo , who won both the 1-meter and 3-meter boards with Zone qualifying scores. She won the 3-meter with a 356.55 and the 1-meter with a 316.88.

Sophomore Carmen Woodruff finished right behind Hidalgo on the 3-meter with a second-place Zone qualifying score of 309.53, while also finishing fourth on the 1-meter with a 255.15.

Freshman Anna Bradescu rounded out Tech’s Zone qualifying scores with a 271.43 on the 1-meter board to finish third overall. Junior Kelsey Dekshenieks (249.38) also finished eighth in the 3-meter.

“I am incredibly proud of this team,” said head diving coach John Ames. “FSU has an outdoor pool, at 9:15 a.m. when they got in the water it was 39 degrees. It had warmed up to the upper 40’s by the time competition started. 15 mile an hour winds followed. Cami was Cami today, she nailed it! Great performance by Carmen on 3m, helping us go one and two in that event.”

For the men’s team, senior Jacob Kreider led the way with a third-place 3-meter finish (339.08) and a fourth-place 1-meter finish (262.95).

Georgia Tech swimming and diving will return home next weekend when it hosts Alabama on Friday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m., and Vanderbilt on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m.

