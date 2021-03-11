Multiple Yellow Jackets Qualify for Men's Swimming & Diving Nationals

Psych Sheet /// Invited Swimmers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Four individual men’s swimmers, one men’s diver and all five men’s relay squads will represent Georgia Tech at the 2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships, it was announced by the selection committee on Wednesday evening. The meet will be held March 24-27, hosted at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C.

Seniors Caio Pumputis & Christian Ferraro, junior Kyle Barone and true freshman Batur ÜNLÜ each earned a spot at nationals. To earn an invitation to compete at the NCAA Championships, swimmers had to meet established time standards in meets throughout the season.

Pumputis qualified in the 200 breast, 100 breast and 200 IM. He holds two top-seven marks in the country in the 200 breast (No. 6 – 1:51.81) and 200 IM (No. 7 – 1:41.76), while also owning the No. 26 time in the 100 breast (52.10).

Ferraro secured spots in the 200 fly and 100 fly. He stands at No. 6 (1:40.64) nationally in the 200 fly and No. 21 (45.81) in the 100 fly.

Barone will take on the 100 back, qualifying with the 13th mark in the nation at 45.30.

ÜNLÜ looks to face the 500 free and 200 free. He posted the No. 9 200 free time (1:32.40), while also owning the No. 30 spot in the 500 free (4:16.47).

Austin Daniel, Justin Alderson, Daniel Kertesz and Clark Wakeland will assist with relays.

The men will be joined by diving team sophomore Ruben Lechuga at nationals. He will represent the Yellow Jackets on the diving end of things having qualified for nationals in the 1m event, 3m event and platform event.

More information regarding the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming National Championships can be found here. A complete schedule of the 2021 championships can be found here.

